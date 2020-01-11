Best DVR Recorders for TV in 2020

DVRs are a great product if you want to save your favorite shows when you're not able to watch them live. You can also use them to watch those shows again and again. Here are some of the best options out there to keep your shows alive and well.

It was number one: Fire TV Recast

Great alternative: TiVo Bolt DVR

Cheap pick: ZOSI 1080p DVR recorder

Built for Sling: AirTV DVR recorder

Schedule it out: AVerMedia EzRecorder DVR recorder

Fire TV Recast With 1TB of storage, which is equal to 150 hours, the Fire TV Recast is a perfect option for DVR. You can use it with your mobile device, Fire TV, or Echo Show, so you can take your shows anywhere. You can also record up to four shows at once, making this a perfect option for a larger family. $129.99 View at Amazon

TiVo Bolt DVR The TiVo Bolt recorder is another great option at in a lower price range. With 1TB of storage and the ability to skip advertisements, it's another great choice. You will have to pay for its subscription plan, but you will have access to your recorded shows on any of your devices with the app. View

ZOSI 1080p DVR recorder The ZOSI DVR is a quality yet a cheap option for a 1080p recorder. You can add-on cameras and use this device as home security as well. This is an eight-channel DVR, which allows you to record from analog and HD-TV. View

AirTV DVR recorder This DVR is meant for Sling TV, but you don't have to pay for a subscription to enjoy your local TV channels. You can record with this device and watch your content on mobile or your TV if you're at home. You can record up to two shows at a time, which is perfect if you have a few shows on simultaneously. View

AVerMedia EzRecorder DVR recorder The AVerMedia EzRecorder is a great option if you're looking to schedule your recordings in advance. With this model, you can only schedule a single recording at a certain time, but there's also a multi-recording one as well. You can get great quality 1080p video quality at 30 frames per second so your shows look their best. View

Save them all

DVRs are a perfect way to save your favorite shows and make sure you never miss a beat. The best way to enjoy those shows is with the Fire TV Recast , which gives you the ability to watch on your mobile devices as well as your TV. It also has quite a bit of storage — up to 1TB, which equals 150 hours.

If you're not able to shell over that much on that DVR, the AirTV DVR is a great cheaper alternative. With 2TB of internal storage and the ability to add more, it will help you be able to save tons of shows and movies to watch later. DVRs are great options for anyone who is looking to save local live content to enjoy at another time. Make sure to pick up your favorite so you can enjoy all of favorite your content.