Best Outdoor TV Covers in 2020

So you're thinking about getting a TV for the back porch — covered porch, hopefully — but you want to go one further and put a cover over your TV. Good for you. You're doing the right thing. Because while maybe you didn't stick a super-expensive TV out back, semi-exposed to the elements, you'll still want to get the most lifespan you can out of said outdoor TV. So it's time to pick a cover.

Simply good: Kolife Outdoor TV Cover

With a flap: BroilPro Front Flap Cover

Also with a flap: Outdoor Front Flap TV Cover

Easy does it: Garnetics Outdoor Cover

Basically ...: AmazonBasics Outdoor TV Cover

Not-so-black: Garnetics Beige Cover

Kolife Outdoor TV Cover This is a good, basic one-piece outdoor TV cover. It's got a little pouch for a remote control. (As in a single remote, really — maybe two if you're lucky.) Velcroed cutouts in the back leave plenty of room for any cables and wires. It's a solid cover, but you'll have to remove the entire thing every time you want to watch something. View

BroilPro Front Flap Cover You might want to consider a TV cover with a front flap, and this one has a front flap. You'll still have to get up there somehow when you want to want to watch TV, but it's definitely easier than taking the entire thing off and then putting it back on. There are two velcro strips on the bottom corners to hold things in place. View

Outdoor Front Flap TV Cover It's a cover, and it's got a flap. And it also comes with a microfiber cloth, which you'll want if you have an outdoor TV. Because even with a cover, you'll wind up getting something on it. Ketchup. Bug guts. The odd spray of hose water. Ahhh, the outdoors. Just remember to replace the flap when you're done watching TV. View

Garnetics Outdoor Cover This is your basic sort of outdoor cover. No front flap, but it does have a holder for the remote control. And it comes in multiple sizes. It also comes in any color you want, so long as it's black. View

AmazonBasics Outdoor TV Cover This is Amazon's branded outdoor TV cover, and it's pretty much the same as the others, just a little less expensive because that's how Amazon rolls. Simple, easy, and effective. View

Garnetics Beige Cover This is the outdoor TV cover for the person who's dying for something not in black. And it meets that goal. And a little color can go a long way outside. Otherwise, same basic cover. View

Get covered

The really important part: Check the size of your TV, and the size of the cover.

Most of these outdoor TV covers are pretty generic, and prices will vary slightly depending on size. But there are two things to look for here: First, make sure you get the right size. Be sure to check the actual dimensions of your TV — not just the display size — height, width, depth. Then select a cover that will fit your TV. It might not be an exact match, and that's OK. But you want it to be reasonably close — and a little big is better than too small.

Second is that you might want to consider something with a front flap. Covers without flaps are fine, but you essentially have to take it all the way off any time you want to watch TV — and that means you have to put it back on for it to be effective. A flap is simpler and less frustrating. But they also might have a bit of clear plastic on the top corners to help hold things in place when the flap is open. You'll have to decide whether that's something you're willing to live with, or whether you'd rather take off the entire cover every time you want to watch something.

And then you'll have to be sure to put it all back on — otherwise, this whole thing is moot.

You don't have to spend a whole lot of money on this, either. They'll all do the same thing — protect your TV from the basic elements, keep moisture down to a minimum, and maybe keep bugs away from the electronics parts. (Bugs love electronics.) The idea here is to get the most life out of a relatively inexpensive TV that's living where it wasn't necessarily intended to live.

That's not to say that you have to have a cover. Depending on your setup — and the environment where you live — you might do perfectly fine without one. But I look at them as a sort of insurance policy at the very least. For a cheap price, you get a little more peace of mind that moisture is going to have to work hard to find its way into the inside of your outdoor TV. Have a pool and use one of those automatic pool vacuums that spray water out the back end every now and then? You'll want a cover for your outdoor TV. Live in a humid part of the country? You'll want a cover for your outdoor TV. Are there holes in the back of this thing for screws and other mounts? You'll want a cover for your outdoor TV. (There's nothing more strange than finding that wasps have taken refuge inside.)

Or to put it another way: You want a cover for your outdoor TV . Just double-check the size when you're ordering.