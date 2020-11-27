The best Black Friday deals on streaming services
Save on Hulu, Sling, Philo and more!
Some of the best deals you'll find on Black Friday come in the form of streaming services. While they're not all offering discounts, some of the biggest are. That includes Hulu's on-demand service, Sling TV and Philo's live services, plus a few odds and ends thrown in for good measure.
We're rounding up the best streaming services deals here — check back often for updates.
Get Hulu for just $1.99 a month for 12 months
The ad-supported version of Hulu's on-demand service normally costs $5.99 a month. This Black Friday deal gets you the first year for just $1.99 a month. That's one hell of a deal for the streaming service that has all kinds of great exclusive content like the new series A Teacher, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Handmaid's Tale.View Deal
Get a free month of Sling TV
Your basic BOGO deal here. Sign up for a month of Sling TV —View Deal
Get a free Chromecast with Google TV from YouTube TV
Sign up for YouTube TV — the second-largest live-TV streaming service in the United States — and get a free Chromecast with Google TV. That's the new one with the remote control and thousands of apps. It's a $49.99 value.View Deal
Philo TV — save $5 on your first month
This deal saves you 25 percent — the math is season, so it's $5 — on your first month of service. Philo is surprisingly strong for its $20 subscription fee, with more than 60 channels, cloud-based DVR and other add-on options. You'll need to go to philo.tv/blackfriday, and then use the promo code You'll need to go to philo.tv/blackfriday, and then use the promo code Black Friday 2020..View Deal
