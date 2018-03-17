How to set up an Amazon Fire TV
It's really simple
See that video just below these words? Watch it. That's how you set up a Fire TV. OK, if you're just now buying a new Fire TV, there's a good chance you don't have an ethernet port. So skip that step. But, really, that's all there is.
No, we're not kidding. Setting up a Fire TV is that simple. Amazon's done a brilliant job making the process as simple as possible. In fact, you probably don't even need us to walk you through it.
For those who prefer ordered lists, here you go.
- Unbox your Fire TV. Go ahead and pop batteries into the Alexa Voice Remote.
- You'll need your Amazon account password. If you don't have that on hand already, track it down now.
- Plug the Fire TV (stick or dongle, it doesn't matter) into an empty HDMI port on your display.
- Plug the power cable into a wall, and the other end into your Fire TV. (Yes, you might be able to just plug it into a USB port on your display, but that's not recommend and your mileage may vary depending on your TV set.)
- Let the thing boot up and follow the on-screen instructions. Maybe pour yourself a drink while you're waiting.
- Enter your Amazon account password when prompted. Then enter your two-factor authentication code.
- (What, you're not using two-factor authentication on your Amazon account? You really should. Here's how .)
- Now just sit back, relax, and enjoy your Fire TV
