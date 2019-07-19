Is Criterion Channel available on iOS?

Best answer: Yes, you can stream Criterion Channel on April 8th from your iOS devices.

Criterion Channel is supported on iOS

This streaming service will be usable on your iOS devices, be that iPads, iPhones, or even iPods. You'll be able to download the app and enjoy all of the good old classic films your heart desires. Criterion Channel is available for you to download on any of your devices through the app store.

Once you download the app on your favorite devices, you'll be able to enjoy any of their films like War and Peace. If you have a taste for old school films or you want to expand your horizons on the movie side, this streaming service is a great way to do just that.

What is Criterion Channel?

Criterion Channel is a streaming service you can use to watch classic and contemporary films from all around the world. On April 8th, you will have all of these wonderful films right at your fingertips for $11 a month or $100 a year . This is a great price to get a lot of great films right on your iPhone or iPad."

They have films from all over the world, such as La vie de Jesus, and some classic films that we all know and love. You can check out some of the films they offer before signing up for the complete deal at the bottom of the trial page . This will show you first hand what you can experience, and you can even try it out for free before you invest in the subscription.