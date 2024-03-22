General Hospital spoilers: week of March 25-29

It's another big week in Port Charles, with plenty of drama and intrigue to keep things exciting. If you want to see what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 25-29.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 25, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 25

"Jason tells his story. Elizabeth is overcome with emotion. Stella comforts Trina. Michael is cautious. Jake is furious."

Tuesday, March 26

"Anna is stunned. Carly is determined to get to Jason. Ava comforts Sonny. Curtis is suspicious. Gregory’s symptoms become more pronounced."

Wednesday, March 27

"Sam and Jason come face to face. Danny and Jake have an argument. Anna offers a surprising proposal to Dex. Trina makes a heartbreaking confession. Brook Lynn shares a message."

Thursday, March 28

"Tempers fly at Jason’s arraignment. Carly and Alexis are surprised. Sonny has his doubts. Sam gets some hope. Nina is insistent."

Friday, March 29

"Jason meets with Sonny. Ava and Sonny have a close moment. Anna learns some important information. Valentin makes arrangements. Olivia, Danny and Rocco rush to Dante’s bedside."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of March 18, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 11: "Dex makes a confession to Josslyn. Tracy shares a moment with Sonny. Diane offers encouragement to Alexis. Kevin explains what might have led to Marshall’s misdiagnosis. Stella has an unlikely encounter."

Tuesday, March 12: "Josslyn opens up to Carly. Dex confides in Anna. Sonny offers Natalia some valuable insights. Jason gets a visitor. Brook Lynn lays into John."

Wednesday, March 13: "Tracy sees a new side of Cody. Alexis informs Molly about her plans. Natalia has a revelation. Anna makes an admission to John over drinks."

Thursday, March 14: "Drew has a proposition for Nina. A photo shoot at Deception goes wrong. Laura and Heather find some common ground. Willow is worried by her actions."

Friday, March 15: "Jason reaches out to Diane for help. Maxie calls Lucy out. Cody and Olivia comfort each other. Sasha makes a huge decision. Chase and Brook Lynn are stunned."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.