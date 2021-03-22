'The Equalizer' series finale is set for May 23 on CBS

Set your DVRs, folks. The Equalizer season finale is set for 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, May 23. That'll wrap up the first season of the acclaimed CBS series that stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lourraine Toussaint and Adam Goldberg.

But don't worry — The Equalizer Season 2 already has been approved.

If you've yet to check out The Equalizer yet, you really should. Here's the full gist from CBS:

The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (Chicago, Bessie) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer — an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Robyn’s clandestine work remains a secret from her smart and observant daughter, Delilah, and her aunt Vi, who lives with Robyn to help her balance life as a working mother.

MORE: Queen Latifah has always been the action hero we deserve

So you've got a few more weeks of new episodes before the wait begins.

The full season finale schedule for CBS shows

The Equalizer is just one CBS show that has its season finale coming up in the next couple of months.

Here's the full schedule of when your favorite CBS shows wrap things up this season (all times are Eastern):