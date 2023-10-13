Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals: live stream the games online or on TV

Live sport doesn't get any bigger than the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup 2023. With big hitters Ireland, France, South Africa and New Zealand, form-finders England and Wales, plus underdogs Argentina and Fiji, it's going to be an unmissable weekend across Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15.

The Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals is airing for FREE in the U.K. on the ITVX streaming service and in Ireland on the RTE Player and Virgin Media Player. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals from anywhere with a VPN.

First up in the quarter-final lineup is Wales vs Argentina. Warren Gatland's side won five out of five in the pool, despite emerging victorious just four of their previous 18 Tests, and welcomes back fly half Dan Biggar from injury on Saturday. Crucially, though, its pack will be weakened by Taulupe Faletau's broken arm, an area in which the Pumas and their superb hooker Julian Montoya will seek to exploit.

Next is arguably the tie of round as favorites Ireland take on New Zealand. Andy Farrell and Co. beat defending champions South Africa to top its pool and will fancy its chances against an unusually brittle All Blacks, who it has beaten in five of the eight most recent encounters. But scrum half Aaron Smith has promised the Kiwis will be "a totally different team" and their pack must stand up to the biggest test in world rugby if they are to become the first All Blacks team to exit in the RWC quarter-finals.

The first of Sunday's matches features England vs Fiji, a repeat of a warm-up fixture in which the Pacific Islanders pulled off an improbable 30-22 victory at Twickenham. Steve Borthwick knows his side must improve in every department and. The Flying Fijians have already knocked out Australia and their exciting brand of running, giving backs like Josua Tuisova – honoring the death of his infant son by playing on – quick ball at every opportunity. Could Fiji do it again?

Closing off an epic quarter-final roster is France vs South Africa – world No2 vs world No3 – on Sunday. Les Bleus beat New Zealand to open the tournament and have continued such sparkling form ever since, with talismanic captain Antoine Dupont set to wear a protective head guard after fracturing his cheekbone against Namibia. The Springboks have the biggest pack in the tournament and the so-called Bomb Squad must deny the French backs quick ball if they're to upset the hosts.

If you're a keen rugger fan, or just someone who likes to be prepared, you'll want to know how to watch all the Rugby World Cup 2023 matches – including how to watch for free. We've got all the latest info below, plus a guide to the squads and some loose predictions for how the knockout stage might unfold.

How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals in Ireland for free

If you're fortunate enough to live in Ireland then you can enjoy every single minute of the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final live streams for FREE.

The last eight will be broadcast on the free-to-air channel Virgin Media 1 for the Saturday, 14th October fixtures (Wales vs Argentina, 4 pm IST, and Ireland vs New Zealand, 8 pm IST) and RTE 2 for the Sunday, 15th October games (England vs Fiji, 4 pm IST, and France vs South Africa, 8 pm IST).

If you don't have a TV, you can also access the live streams via the Virgin Media Player for Saturday and RTE Player on Sunday if you live within the broadcaster's coverage area.

If you're going to be abroad for the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final live streams and want to carry on watching your regular service because you'll need a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below from a site such as ExpressVPN.

Watch Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals for free in the UK

In the U.K., ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, so you'll be able to watch all the games on free-to-air ITV1. Kick-offs for the two fixtures on Saturday, October 14 will be 4 pm UK for Wales vs Argentina and 8 pm UK for Ireland vs New Zealand. For the Sunday, October 15 games it is 4 pm UK for England vs Fiji, followed by France vs South Africa at 8 pm UK. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the U.K., you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcaster is the exclusive home for all the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals games, each of which will be streamed live on Peacock.

Kick-offs for the two games on Saturday, 14th October will be 11 am ET / 8 am PT for Wales vs Argentina and 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT for Ireland vs New Zealand. For the Sunday, 15th October games it is 11 am ET / 8 am PT for England vs Fiji, followed by France vs South Africa at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The Wales vs Argentina and England vs Fiji games will also be replayed in full at 1 pm ET / 10am PT on Saturday and Sunday respectively on TV channel NBC.

You can sign in to Peacock, which starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup games.

Remember, if you're away from the U.S. at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final live streams without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

Watch Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching the Rugby World Cup 2023. Firstly, online streaming service Stan Sport is showing every single quarter-final exclusively live. But, remember, you'll have to set your alarm clocks pretty early to catch the action.

Kick-offs for the two games on Sunday, 15th October will be 2 am AEDT for Wales vs Argentina and 6 am AEDT for Ireland vs New Zealand. For the Monday, 16th October games it is 2 am AEDT for England vs Fiji, followed by France vs South Africa at 6 am AEDT.

Beyond these fixtures, Channel Nine will be showing the semi-finals and final of the World Cup and they'll also be streaming the action live on 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final live streams.

How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 14th October

Wales vs Argentina: 11 am ET / 8 am PT / 4 pm UK & IST / 2 am AEDT (Oct. 15th)

Ireland vs New Zealand: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm UK & IST / 6 am AEDT (Oct. 15th)

Sunday 15th October

England vs Fiji: 11 am ET / 8 am PT / 4 pm UK & IST / 2 am AEDT (Oct. 16th)

France vs South Africa: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm UK & IST / 6 am AEDT (Oct. 16th)

SEMI-FINALS

Saturday 20th October

Wales / Argentina vs Ireland / New Zealand: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm UK & IST / 6 am AEDT (Oct. 21st)

Sunday 21st October

England / Fiji vs France / South Africa: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm UK & IST / 6 am AEDT (Oct. 22nd)

THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF

Saturday 27th October

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF 2: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm UK & IST / 6 am AEDT (Oct. 28th)

FINAL

Sunday 28th October

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm UK & IST / 6 am AEDT (Oct. 29th)

Rugby World Cup 2023 squads

Wales

Backs: Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies, Rio Dyer, Mason Grady, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Johnny Williams, Liam Williams, Tomos Williams, Kieran Hardy (injury replacement for Taulupe Faletau).

Forwards: Taine Basham, Adam Beard, Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake, Dillon Lewis, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Will Rowlands, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright.

Argentina

Backs: Gonzalo Bertranou, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Cubelli, Santiago Carreras, Nicolas Sanchez, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Moroni, Emiliano Boffelli, Juan Cruz Mallia, Mateo Carreras, Juan Imhoff, Rodrigo Isgro, Martin Bogado.

Forwards: Mayco Vivaso (injury replacement for Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro), Francisco Gomez Kodela, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Gallo, Eduardo Bello, Julian Montoya, Agustin Creevy, Ignacio Ruiz, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Facundo Isa, Lucas Paulos (injury replacement for Pablo Matera), Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni, Pedro Rubiolo, Joaquin Oviedo (injury replacement for Santiago Grondona).

Ireland

Backs: Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Jimmy O'Brien, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton (c)

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Peter O'Mahony, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier

New Zealand

Backs: Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Will Jordan, Mark Telea

Forwards: Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Nepo Laulala, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa'i, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Ethan Blackadder (injury replacement for Emoni Narawa)

England

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Jonny May (injury replacement for Antony Watson), Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill (injury replacement for Jack Willis), Billy Vunipola, Jack Walker

Fiji

Backs: Frank Lomani, Simi Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu, Vilimoni Botitu (injury replacement for Caleb Muntz), Teti Tela, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu, Iosefo Masi, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Sireli Maqala, Ilaisa Droasese

Forwards: Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Emosi Tuqiri (injury replacement for Jone Koroiduadua), Tevita Ikanivere, Sam Matavesi, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Luke Tagi, Samu Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Vilive Mimramira, Meri Derenalagi, Viliame Mata

France

Backs: Baptiste Couilloud, Antoine Dupont (c), Maxime Lucu, Antoine Hastoy, Matthieu Jalibert, Jonathan Danty, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Arthur Vincent, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Damian Penaud, Gabin Villière, Melvyn Jaminet, Thomas Ramos

Forwards: Pierre Bourgarit, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Dorian Aldegheri, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Sipili Falatea, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Reda Wardi, Thibaud Flament, Romain Taofifenua, Bastien Chalureau (injury replacement for Paul Willemse), Cameron Woki, Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, François Cros, Sekou Macalou, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch

South Africa

Backs: Damian de Allende, Lukhanyo Am (injury replacement for Makazole Mapimpi), Kurt-Lee Arendse, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Jaden Hendrikse, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard (injury replacement for Malcolm Marx), Cobus Reinach, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams.

Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Deon Fourie, Steven Kitshoff, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Marvin Orie, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese .

Rugby World Cup 2023 odds / predictions

It's notoriously hard to predict the outcome in a straight knockout tournament, but let's have a go at it anyway now we're at the quarter-final stage of the Rugby World Cup 2023, just for fun.

Ireland and France will go into the last eight as tournament favorites, having each won five matches out of five in their respective pools, though the former picked up one more bonus point than the latter in living up to its tag as the world's number one-ranked side. The pair has been drawn in different halves of the draw, meaning the teams are scheduled to meet in the final.

That's if they both get there. Three-time champions New Zealand tackles the Irish, while South Africa, winners in 2019, faces hosts France. Those four make up the top places in the latest world rankings and you would expect one of them to be the eventual winners.

England and Wales lead the outsiders after each winning their pools, but both have struggled for form generally in 2023, and Fiji and Argentina respectively will feel they have a great shot at reaching the semi-finals. All those four, however, seem to lack the firepower to overcome whoever they face in the last four to make it to the final in two weeks' time.