What's on TV for Friday, November 27

It might not be December yet, but those holiday specials are officially kicking off this weekend. Tonight you can catch a special minions holiday special on NBC as well as a Christmas showdown on HGTV. Guy Fieri is hitting the road for a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives tonight, and there’s a new episode of The Mandalorian today on Disney.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Illumination Presents Minions Holiday Special

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it’s time to move on to those December holidays. Get in the holiday spirit tonight with Illumination’s new holiday special featuring the minions. Four new mini-movie escapades are part of the show along with special guest appearances from some of Illumination's beloved characters from its "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Sing" franchises.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on NBC

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown

HGTV is also getting into the holiday spirit tonight with the Biggest Little Christmas Showdown. Tonight three teams of designers and renovators compete against each other building "island-inspired treasures." The winning team moves on to the finale.

Watch at 9pm EST on HGTV

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Guy Fieri and son Hunter are hitting the road this week on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Tonight is the first of a four-week road trip across America, where they're picking the most creative and endearing videos to win $1,000 and be featured on the show. This time, they go from carne asada in Omaha to toaster tarts in Palm Desert, California.

Watch at 9pm on Food Network

Black Beauty

In this modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, we follow Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green. Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Martha Knows Best

Martha Stewart is crafting presents tonight from items found around her farm. After she's down, she'll talk Christmas cheer with special guests on the show, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hoda Kotb, and Ice-T and Coco.

Watch at 10pm EST on HGTV

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey tonight, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Watch anytime on Disney+