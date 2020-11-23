What's on TV for Monday, November 23

Knockout rounds are continuing tonight on The Voice, there are also new episodes of The Good Doctor, Filthy Rich, and Bob (Hearts) Abishola tonight. And if you’re a fan of All Rise, the newest season kicks off on CBS tonight.

The Voice

The Knockout rounds continue tonight on The Voice. Tonight’s contest will involve pairing each artist with a teammate to perform individually while their competitors watch and wait. The coaches will be the only ones to determine who advances from the round, and tonight each coach will also have one steal.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Filthy Rich

Kim Cattrell’s newest sitcom, Filthy Rich, continues tonight with episode 9 of the season. If you haven’t been watching you can catch previous episodes on Hulu. If you have, tonight The Monreaux family must use every resource at their disposal in the hunt for Antonio's missing son, Jesus. Meanwhile, Margaret makes a huge discovery about the plane crash and her family's history.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

The Good Doctor

Tonight is the fourth episode of season 4 of The Good Doctor on ABC. Tonight a pregnant patient of Dr. Morgan Reznik and Dr. Shaun Murphy’s is experiencing pain, which forces the doctors to have to make a difficult decision. Shaun also decides to ask Lea to move back despite her reservations.

Watch at 10pm EST on ABC

Weakest Link

I've found game shows to be a nice escape from everything that’s been going on in the country and world lately. If you’re also looking for a bit of an escape tonight, Jane Lynch is hosting a new episode of Weakest Link where eight strangers work together towards becoming the one to walk away with $1 Million.

Watch at 10pm EST on NBC

All Rise

Episode 2 of the newest season of All Rise airs tonight on CBS. After a video of her detainment is released, Lola may be asked to recuse herself from a case. Mark continues to seek the hate crime enhancement in Jesse’s trial, and the case getting even further complicated when Jesse is suspected of having a medical condition.

Watch at 9pm EST on CBS

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on Bob (Hearts) Abishola, Kemi comes to Abishola after she has an argument with Chukwuemeka that happens to disrupt her engagement celebration. Douglas also gets a new job at MaxDot this week thanks to Dottie.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on CBS