What's on TV for Monday, November 30

If you’ve been watching the voice, the show officially moves on to live performances today. There’s a new episode of Industry tonight, the last episode of Filthy Rich, and the Country Music Association is working to get everyone into the holiday spirit with a CMA Country Christmas special.

The Voice

If you've been following along on The Voice this season, then you'll want to catch tonight's show where you'll be able to watch the top 17 contestants perform live on the show.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Filthy Rich

Tonight is the series finale of Filthy Rich, which hasn't been renewed for a new season. It's your last chance to watch the Monreaux family, which finds out an explosive secret that threatens to tear them apart. Rose and Mark talk about taking the next step in their relationship, and Margaret considers intervening in order to protect Rose.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Industry

HBO is showing a new episode of its brand new hit show Industry tonight. Tonight Harper's workday spirals out of control after a wild birthday celebration with Robert, Yasmin and Greg. One of her trades could potentially put the team at risk for some major losses, and she tries to get support from an unlikely source.

Watch at 10pm EST on HBO

CMA Country Christmas

Ready to get in the holiday spirit? Tonight the Country Music Association is putting on a CMA Country Christmas featuring performance by some of the biggest names in country of holiday and Christmas hits.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

Holiday Baking Championship

If you love competitive cooking shows, then Holiday Baking Championship is definitely one to check out. Tonight, bakers are given holiday advent calendars and are then tasked with making desserts using the surprise that's inside. Later, competitors have to make a cheesecake using three different flavors.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network