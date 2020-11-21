What's on TV for Saturday, November 21

Tonight Arizona is taking on Washington in football, and five food truck owners are taking on each other in a culinary showdown. History’s Greatest Mysteries takes on the Titanic tonight, and a new film following the work of Nikola Tesla drops on Hulu.

Ready for some football tonight? Arizona is taking on Washington in College Football tonight. Tonight’s game is being played in Washington and will be broadcast live from Husky Stadium.

Between the World and Me

Between the World and Me debuts on HBO tonight. The film is an adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' 2015 book, which began as a letter to his teenage son on coming of age in Black America. The HBO version will include elements of the 2018 Apollo Theater presentation as well as tradings from the book and presentations by Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Wendell Pierce, Yara Shahidi and Oprah Winfrey.

The Great Food Truck Race

The Great Food Truck Race is going down tonight on Food Network. Tonight Tyler Florence is challenging five food truck owners to cook with challenging ingredients and then compete against each other for sales in a winter wonderland in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

One Day At Disney — “Season Finale”

Revisit One Day at Disney’s compelling and inspiring cast members in the Season Finale. From the heart of the Disney parks to the streets of Madrid, take a look back at the memorable moments and the people who make them possible as we go behind-the-scenes to experience Disney magic like never before.

History's Greatest Mysteries

Tonight History’s Greatest Mysteries takes on the Titanic. The show has a dust-covered box that they think might help solve the mystery behind the sinking ship. The box contains the personal notes of Lord Mersey, the respected British jurist and politician charged with investigating the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 and has been hidden in a British manor house for over 100 years.

Tesla (2020)

Brilliant, visionary Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy. The film tracks Tesla’s uneasy interactions with his fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) and his patron George Westinghouse (Jim Gaffigan). Another thread traces Tesla’s sidewinding courtship of financial titan J.P. Morgan (Donnie Keshawarz), whose daughter Anne (Eve Hewson) takes a more than casual interest in the inventor.

