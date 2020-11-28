What's on TV for Saturday, November 28

Tonight Arizona is taking on UCLA in college football, Disney takes a look back at some of the best Simpsons moments of the month, and season 2 of Virgin River is officially available on Netflix.

College Football is happening tonight with a game between Arizona and UCLA. Arizona is currently ranked 0-2, while UCLA is ranked 1-2. Tonight’s game will be played from the Rose Bowl.

Simpsons Forever: Favorite Episodes of November 2020

With the recently added 31st season and nearly 300 hours of the world’s longest-running scripted primetime sitcom, today Disney+ kicked off its new Simpsons Forever brand campaign celebrating the forever place of The Simpsons in the hearts and homes of fans around the world. Every month, it will share our favorite episodes themed to current events and trends in Disney and pop culture.

History's Greatest Mysteries

Tonight History’s Greatest Mysteries takes on Shackelton’s Ice Ship. In 1914, Sir Ernest Shackleton led an expedition to Antarctica but soon after arrival Shackleton's ship was destroyed by shifting glaciers. With no ship, he and his 27 men had to get across the tundra and try to survive in the cold temperatures.

Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum

In tonight's new episode of Lego Marvel Avengers, Black Widow, Hawkeye and The Hulk are left to defend New York City while Justin Hammer, Captain America and Iron Man faces the Red Skull.

Virgin River: Season 2

Virgin River was a Netflix Original that I got super into at the beginning of the pandemic, and season 2 just dropped of the show. If you watched Season 1 earlier this year, then you can binge the new season today. If you didn’t then kick tings off with season 1 and slide right into season 2. The romance series follows the life of a California doctor that relocates from LA to a small town after the death of her husband.

