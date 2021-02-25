What's on TV for Thursday, February 25

Comedy fans have a lot to choose from tonight with new episodes of Mr. Mayor, Young Sheldon, and Superstore all hitting the airwaves. The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, and the chef’s are heading back to the kitchen on a new episode of Hell’s Kitchen.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in some basketball. Tonight's game in being played from the home of the 76ers, Wells Fargo Center.

Watch at 7pm EST on TNT

Mr. Mayor

Tonight on a new episode of Mr. Mayor, Neil comes up with a plan to save the city money on palm tree maintenance; however, it’s met with unexpected resistance. Meanwhile, Tommy and Mikaela don't believe Jayden when he announces he's going to be a father.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Young Sheldon

On a new episode of Young Sheldon tonight, Sheldon and George Sr. dine with President Hagemeyer and a university benefactor. Later, Georgie gives Missy some brotherly advice when Mary won't let her go to the school dance.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Superstore

We're slowly approaching some of the last-ever episodes of Superstore. Tonight Carol's lawyer is at Cloud 9 to depose the employees. While he's there, Jonah tries to ease Glenn's nerves. Meanwhile, Mateo enlists Sandra's help hiding the details of his work arrangement.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on NBC

Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU continues tonight with a brand new episode. Tonight Benson helps two sisters get closure from a harrowing childhood assault. Kat's cousin reaches out for help.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

Hell's Kitchen

Tonight on a new episode of Hell's Kitchen, the chefs have to roll dice with letters on them in order to determine what ingredients they have to cook with.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX