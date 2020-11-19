What's on TV for Thursday, November 19

Get ready for new episodes of Superstore, Grey’s Anatomy, and Law & Order: SVU tonight. The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Seattle Seahawks tonight in Thursday Night Football, and there’s a new episode of Station 19. Meanwhile, Supernatural closes its fifteen season run with its series finale on The CW.

Are you ready to watch some football? The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Seattle Seahawks tonight in Thursday Night Football. Tonight's game is being played from CenturyLink Field, home of the Seahawks.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Supernatural Series Finale

The road so far has been a long one, and it's all come down to this. After what might be their last tussle with Chuck, The Winchester brothers look at what it's like to write their own stories for the first time in their lives.

Watch at 8pm EST on The CW

Superstore

Superstore continues tonight with a new episode. On tonight’s episode, Dina finally gets a chance to run the store. Meanwhile, Garrett and Cheyenne are searching for a mysterious smell, and Jonah learns about a new exciting opportunity.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy continues tonight with episode 3 of the new season. Tonight the doctors continue to take on COVID-19, which has them treating a stubborn patient that’s also a familiar one. Koracick works with the interns that just joined the team, and Maggie gets some comfort from a virtual Winston.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

Law & Order: SVU

Olivia Benson is back tonight with a new episode of Law & Order: SVU. Tonight’s episode has Fin giving a deposition in a lawsuit he’s named in, while Kat and Rollins respond to a domestic violence call that turns dangerous.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

Station 19

The newest season of Station 19 continues tonight with episode two. Tonight Andy works on sorting out his family life with some time away from the station, while Maya and Carina deal with the difficulties of maintaining their relationship while they can’t see each other due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Sullivan works on his sobriety.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes

The First 48 takes a look at four female homicide detectives tonight. The detective’s stories are highlighted in four condensed stories, each centered in a different part of the country: Tulsa, Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Tulsa.

Watch at 10pm EST on A&E