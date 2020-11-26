What's on TV for Thursday, November 26

It’s Thanksgiving, which means it’s time for parades and football. While COVID-19 has caused a lot of parades around the country to be canceled, the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade is happening today as planned, this year with television in mind. There are new episodes of The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice tonight, and The Holzer Files continues on The Travel Channel.

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Despite coronavirus, the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade is still going on this year. This year might even be a better year than most to watch the parade on television, since this year it’s being designed specifically for a TV audience.

Watch from 9am-noon EST on NBC

While you're digesting that turkey, why not indulge in another Thanksgiving tradition: football. Tonight the Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, live from Heinz Field.

Watch at 8:20pm EST on NBC

Bombshell

Based on the provocative real story, three ambitious, strong women, well known for their presence on one of America's most powerful news networks, become headlines themselves when they risk everything to stand up to the man who made them famous.

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Masked Singer

A national holiday can’t stop The Masked Singer. Tonight the final three singers from “Group C” perform for a chance at a spot in the “Super Six.” Only two singers will advance tonight to the next stage of the competition.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

I Can See Your Voice

Ken Jeong is hosting a new episode of I Can See Your Voice tonight. Celebrity detectives must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, all before they even try to sing. At the end, the singer the contestant selects performs in a duet with Rick Springfield where their talent, or lack thereof, is revealed.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

The Holzer Files

The Travel Channel is taking a trip to Rockland County tonight, site of legendary ghost hunter Hans Holzer's first paranormal case in 1952 to encounter a terrifying presence with a dangerously dark origin.

Watch at 10pm EST on the Travel Channel