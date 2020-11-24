What's on TV for Tuesday, November 24

Knockout rounds continue tonight on The Voice. A new season of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team kicks off tonight on MTV, and men all compete in a musical competition to win a one-on-one date on tonight's The Bachelorette.

The Voice

Knockout rounds are continuing tonight on The Voice. Tonight each of the artists is paired with a teammate, they’ll then perform individually while their competitor watches. Afterward, the coaches will choose the winner from each duo to move on to the live shows. The judges each also have one steal during the Knockout Rounds.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

NCIS

NCIS continues tonight with episode 2 of the newest season. Tonight we see through flashbacks the case that first introduced Gibbs to NCIS. We also get to see his introduction to Ducky, who has just arrived in America at the time of their meeting.

Watch at 8pm EST

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team

Ever wonder what it takes to be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader? Tonight you can find out. 21 rookie cheerleading candidates will enter a "DCC Bubble" in an attempt to become one of the Cowboy's next cheerleaders. The rookies get a few days alone with the coaches before the veterans join then and fight against them to keep their spots on the team.

Watch at 10pm EST on MTV

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Tonight on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Chase surprises Whitney by asking her to move in with him while they’re on a weekend getaway in Wilmington. There’s also a pandemic still going on, and Whitney starts to get concerned about the safety of her parents after she receives some scary news from Buddy.

Watch at 9pm EST on TLC

Moonshiners

Season 10 of Moonshiners kicks off tonight on TLC. Tonight Mark and Digger unearth a ton of free ingredients because supply chains are disrupted. Meanwhile, Mike designs a first-ever backwoods column still, and Josh build a submarine still farm.

Watch at 8pm EST on the Discovery Channel

The Bachelorette

Tayshia is getting comfortable in the Bachelorette house after stepping in midseason. Tonight seven men will compete for a one-on-one date with her, a task that will require them to write a love song that they also perform. The winner goes on a date with her afterward, and they realize they have more in common than they originally thought.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC