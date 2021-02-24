What's on TV for Wednesday, February 24

Tonight the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Indiana Pacers. There are new episodes of Riverdale and The Connors on tonight, and Netflix is dropping a new Netflix Original, Ginny & Georgia.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Indiana Pacers in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Pacers, Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Watch at 7:45pm EST on ESPN

Riverdale

On a new episode of Riverdale tonight, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead prepare for their first day as Riverdale High teachers. Meanwhile, Veronica introduces her husband Chad to the group after he shows up unexpectedly.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

The Connors

Tonight on The Connors, Darlene starts to feel the pressures of her new job. The pressure gets to be so much that she ends up having a health scare. Meanwhile, Dan attempts to help Ben out at the hardware store but the two don't always see eye to eye.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

Ginny & Georgia

Hoping for a fresh start, teenage Ginny and her mother, Georgia, settle in a new town. But the secrets in Georgia's past jeopardize their endeavor.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Name That Tune

Tonight on Name That Tune, two players race against the clock testing their knowledge of songs that are being played by a live band.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

My 600lb Life

Tonight's episode of My 600lb Life follows the life of Michael. After a lifetime of abuse and ridicule he's anxious and afraid to leave the house. Now with the help of his devoted wife he must follow Dr. Now's program to keep from eating himself to death.

Watch at 8pm EST on TLC