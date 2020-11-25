What's on TV for Wednesday, November 25

Twas the night before Thanksgiving and there are tons of new shows to watch. Tonight while you’re brining that turkey and prepping sides for tomorrow you can catch new episodes of American Housewife, black-ish, The Goldbergs, and more.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

WWE NXT

Curious what the future of wrestling might look like? WWE NXT is showcasing some of the up-and-coming stars of WWE tonight, each one is looking to prove they have what it take to compete In the WWE and be the next WWE star.

Watch at 8pm EST on USA

American Housewife

Tonight on American Housewife, Anna-Kat and Franklin get used by Katie as a backdrop for her mommy vlog. Greg questions Taylor’s TA’s intentions after he first college paper comes back with an A, and Oliver gets help renovating the basement from Cooper.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on ABC

The Conners

Tonight on a new episode of The Connors, Darlene starts to develop a friendship with a manager at Wellman Plastics. Everything is great, until she ends up in an awkward situation with her sister Becky and the boss. Louise’s brother also tries to win over Jackie with a thoughtful gesture; however, that gesture might create some uncomfortable tension.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

The Goldbergs

Tonight on The Goldbergs, Adam tries to create a movie that tackles racism, but realizes as he goes that he might not be the right person to tell the story due to how he was raised. Eric and Barry also get some coaching from Geoff on how to be better people.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

black-ish

Tonight on a new episode of black-ish, Bow and Dre discover Diane’s secret social media account. They reprimand her for the account, but after offering Jack more flexibility she calls them out for their double standards. Ruby and Junior also share white lies with their partners that they’ve told since the beginning of their respective relationships.

Watch at 9:30pm on ABC