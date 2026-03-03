TV Spy — The Affair, Scarpetta and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: March 7-13
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
The Affair
Having previously been shown on Sky Atlantic, seasons 1-3 of The Affair arrive on ITVX and ITV1 this week. Starring Dominic West and Ruth Wilson as cheating lovers, the spicy drama offers their own perspectives of their many interactions.
Noah Solloway (Dominic West) has four children with wife Helen (Maura Tierney). While on their annual summer stay on Helen’s wealthy parent’s estate in Montauk, New York, the family heads to the Lobster Roll, where Alison Lockhart (Ruth Wilson) works. The waitress, who is married to Cole (Joshua Jackson), is struggling with a devastating anniversary, but steps in when one of the children starts choking.
As their paths continue to cross, dangerous liaisons continue apace, with Noah and Alison’s recalls of their meetings offering different perspectives.
Season four will be available this summer, and the final series will be shown next year.
Scarpetta
After decades of anticipation, Patricia Cornwell’s best-selling book series finally makes it to the small screen. Prime Video’s forensic crime thriller stars Nicole Kidman as Dr Kay Scarpetta, a highly skilled medical examiner who’s determined to identify a serial killer, and to prove that her career-making case from almost 30 years ago isn’t going to undo all her hard work.
Set across two timelines, the eight-part drama also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker and Ariana DeBose.
Virgin River
Season six’s wedding(s) finale was a long time coming after two years of Jack (Martin Henderson) and Melinda’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) engagement. Season seven of Netflix’s Virgin River picks up with newlyweds Mr and Mrs Sheridan, and showrunner Patrick Sean Smith’s promise that ‘married life will certainly not be boring for the couple’, while it looks as though the path to adoption may not be as straight-forward as they’d hoped.
Outlander
Outlander has bounced around several different broadcasters since it first began, and now the time-travelling romance is about to bow out with its eighth and final season on MGM+. The epic blend of history, heartache and high-stakes drama saw Jamie (Sam Heughan) resign his Continental Army commission and return to Fraser’s Ridge with Claire (Caitríona Balfe), while viewers were left questioning the true fate of their daughter, Faith.
This last instalment sees the couple deciding what they’d sacrifice for the place they call home, which has seen new arrivals in their absence, while family secrets come to light which threaten to tear apart their union.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- 9-1-1 season 9 episode 11 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 13
- 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 11 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 13
- Black Sails episode 2 airs on ITV4 and ITVX (box set) on Sunday, March 8
- Cross season 2 episode 7 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, March 11
- Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy season 1 episode 6 airs on ITV1 on March 13
- DTF St. Louis episode 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, March 9
- FBI season 8 episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, March 12
- Fire Country season 1 episode 10 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, March 10
- Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 13 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 13
- High Potential season 2 episode 14 airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 11
- Law & Order season 24 episode 5 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, March 10
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 13
- Marshals: A Yellowstone Story episode 2 airs on Paramount+ on Monday, March 9
- Memory of a Killer episode 7 airs on Prime Video on Thursday, March 12
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 3 episode 2 airs on Apple TV on Friday, March 13
- NCIS season 22 episode 8 airs on 5USA on Monday, March 9
- NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 10 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, March 11
- One Piece all eight episodes of season 2 air on Netflix on Tuesday, March 10.
- Outlander season 8 episode 1 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, March 7.
- Paradise season 2 episode 5 airs on Disney+ on Monday, March 9
- Scarpetta season 1 episode 1 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, March 11.
- Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 10 airs on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 12
- The Affair seasons 1-3 air on ITVX and season 1 episode 1 airs on ITV1 on Friday, March 13
- The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Friday, March 13
- The Rookie season 8 episode 4 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, March 10
- This Close seasons 1 and 2 air on ITVX on Thursday, March 12
- Virgin River season 7 episode 1 airs on Netflix on Thursday, March 12
- Watson season 2 episode 4 airs on Sky Witness on Sunday, March 8
