TV Spy — The Affair, Scarpetta and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: March 7-13

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

The Affair

Having previously been shown on Sky Atlantic, seasons 1-3 of The Affair arrive on ITVX and ITV1 this week. Starring Dominic West and Ruth Wilson as cheating lovers, the spicy drama offers their own perspectives of their many interactions.

Noah Solloway (Dominic West) has four children with wife Helen (Maura Tierney). While on their annual summer stay on Helen’s wealthy parent’s estate in Montauk, New York, the family heads to the Lobster Roll, where Alison Lockhart (Ruth Wilson) works. The waitress, who is married to Cole (Joshua Jackson), is struggling with a devastating anniversary, but steps in when one of the children starts choking.

As their paths continue to cross, dangerous liaisons continue apace, with Noah and Alison’s recalls of their meetings offering different perspectives.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Season four will be available this summer, and the final series will be shown next year.

Scarpetta

Nicole Kidman as Dr Kay Scarpetta (Image credit: Connie Chornuk/Prime)

After decades of anticipation, Patricia Cornwell’s best-selling book series finally makes it to the small screen. Prime Video’s forensic crime thriller stars Nicole Kidman as Dr Kay Scarpetta, a highly skilled medical examiner who’s determined to identify a serial killer, and to prove that her career-making case from almost 30 years ago isn’t going to undo all her hard work.

Set across two timelines, the eight-part drama also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker and Ariana DeBose.

Virgin River

Melinda (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Season six’s wedding(s) finale was a long time coming after two years of Jack (Martin Henderson) and Melinda’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) engagement. Season seven of Netflix’s Virgin River picks up with newlyweds Mr and Mrs Sheridan, and showrunner Patrick Sean Smith’s promise that ‘married life will certainly not be boring for the couple’, while it looks as though the path to adoption may not be as straight-forward as they’d hoped.

Outlander

The cast - led by Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Catriona Balfe) - of the final season of Outlander (Image credit: Outlander © 2025 Sony Pictures Television Inc. All rights reserved. Artwork © Starz Entertainment, LLC. Starz and related channels. Percival & Associates)

Outlander has bounced around several different broadcasters since it first began, and now the time-travelling romance is about to bow out with its eighth and final season on MGM+. The epic blend of history, heartache and high-stakes drama saw Jamie (Sam Heughan) resign his Continental Army commission and return to Fraser’s Ridge with Claire (Caitríona Balfe), while viewers were left questioning the true fate of their daughter, Faith.

This last instalment sees the couple deciding what they’d sacrifice for the place they call home, which has seen new arrivals in their absence, while family secrets come to light which threaten to tear apart their union.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

(Image credit: Paramount)