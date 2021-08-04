'Generation 9/11': Release date, contributors, trailer, and everything you need to know

Generation 9/11 will mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Centre by hearing the stories of teenagers who were born after their fathers perished on that fateful day.

The feature-length film will trace their journey, weaving together various milestones in their lives, such as their first day of school and graduation, with how they learned the truth about their families’ tragic past and how the events of 9/11 have shaped their lives.

"What’s exciting about this project is having the opportunity to examine life in the wake of 9/11," says executive producer John Smithson. "And through the eyes of the children who have all been uniquely shaped by the tragedy."

The two-hour film will be broadcast on PBS in the United States and C4 in the UK "prior to the 20th anniversary of September 11". There's no official word on an exact transmission date as of yet, but when we hear more we'll let you know.

How was Generation 9/11 made?

Executive producer John Smithson, who has previously overseen a number of films on the terrorist attacks, including 9/11: The Falling Man and 9/11: Phone Calls From The Towers, says he wanted to examine life in the tragedy.

“Our research team spent months identifying all the individual stories," he says. "From there, we will focus down on a small cross-section of children whose fathers died on that fateful day, people from all sorts of diverse backgrounds across America and the world beyond, to unveil the hidden cost of the tragedy.”

Hundreds of fire fighters died trying to rescue people from the World Trade Centre (Image credit: Getty)

Bill Gardner, VP of programming and development for PBS, said: “From our earliest conversations at concept stage, we all knew this was a special project. The world, not just America, was forever changed as a result of 9/11 and its aftermath, and we wanted to explore that ongoing, global impact in a very direct, personal way. The lives of these young people and their families have been shaped by 9/11 in a variety of intimate ways, and their openness to sharing their lives allows us to thoughtfully explore the nuances of the 20 eventful years since that unforgettable day.”

While in Britain, C4's Factual Commissioner Sacha Mirzoeff said: “Most 9/11 stories are set around that fateful day two decades ago and the immediate aftermath. Generation 9/11 is the first documentary I’m aware of to look forwards and the voice of the film is provided by the sons and daughters who lost their fathers in the attack. They’ve all lived in the shadow of that terrorist event, and many others after, and have unique takes on our world that help define our future. To hear directly from young people today about their views on the multitude of issues they face in this fast-changing environment feels critical.”

