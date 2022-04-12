How to watch the 2022 NBA playoffs, from the play-in tournament to the NBA finals
The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks have hard roads to travel for a potential rematch of last year's NBA championship.
With March Madness in the rearview mirror, the 2022 NBA playoffs are up next in the realm of basketball. From now until mid-June, the best teams in the league will compete for the chance to cap off a strenuous season with a NBA championship title.
In a postseason that will be absent Lebron James and the Lakers, and may even see Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets watching from the sidelines if they fail to win in the play-in tournament, many NBA fans will be excited to see if all roads lead to a championship rematch between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. Although, it’s too early to take that bet for most.
Before the official playoffs actually kick off on April 16, the play-in tournament deciding the seventh and eighth seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences will take place between April 12-15.
Here's everything you need to know going into the 2022 NBA playoffs.
2022 NBA play-in schedule
The play-in tournament will serve as a prequel before the NBA playoffs and will see the seventh through tenth seeds in each conference compete for the chance to earn a spot in the official field of 16. The tournament begins on April 12 and ends on April 15, and will air live on both ESPN and TNT in the US. Games will air on Sky Sports in the UK.
NBA play-in games on Tuesday, April 12
- No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT (midnight UK)
- No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers vs No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on TNT (2:30 am UK)
NBA play-in games on Wednesday, April 13
- No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs No. 9 Atlanta Hawks, 7 pm ET/4 pm ET on ESPN (midnight UK)
- No. 10 San Antonio Spurs No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN (2:30 am UK)
NBA play-in games on Friday, April 15
- Winner of Charlotte/Atlanta vs loser of Cleveland/Brooklyn, TBD on ESPN
- Winner of San Antonio/New Orleans vs loser of Los Angeles/Minnesota, TBD on TNT
How to watch the 2022 NBA playoffs on TV
Again, the 2022 NBA play-in tournament begins on April 12 and ends on April 15, and will air live on both ESPN and TNT. Once the playoffs fully begin on Saturday, April 16 games will be aired live via ESPN, TNT and ABC.
Those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television can view the ESPN games on live streaming platforms such as Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV and YouTube TV. TNT games can also be watched on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV (TNT is not currently on FuboTV). ABC games are available on FuboTV, Hulu with live TV and YouTube TV.
For those opting to watch the play-in tournament and the playoffs using a live streaming platform, the Sling TV Orange package is a good option as it gives you access to both ESPN and TNT, as well as 29 other channels, for $35/month. When you combine the $11/month sports extra add-on, you can have access to every NBA playoff game for less than $50/month.
Hulu with Live TV is also a great option for viewing the entire NBA postseason. This is also a great option as it gives subscribers access to the Hulu catalog. Currently, monthly prices are listed at $69.99/month.
NBA fans in the UK will have the ability to watch the playoffs using Sky Sports or NOW TV (opens in new tab).
2022 NBA playoffs schedule
NBA playoff games on Saturday, April 16
- Game 1: No. 5 Utah Jazz vs No. 4 Dallas Mavericks, 1 pm ET on ESPN
- Game 1: No. 7 West vs No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 pm ET on ESPN
- Game 1: No. 5 Toronto Raptors vs No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers, 6 pm ET on ESPN
- Game 1: No. 6 Denver Nuggets vs No. 3 Golden State Warriors, 8:30 pm ET on ABC
NBA playoff games on Sunday, April 17
- Game 1: No. 7 East vs No. 2 Celtics, TBD on TBD
- Game 1: No. 8 East vs No. 1 Heat, TBD on TBD
- Game 1: No. 6 Bulls vs No. 3 Bucks, TBD on TBD
- Game 1: No. 8 West vs No. 1 Suns, TBD on TBD
2022 NBA playoffs bracket
