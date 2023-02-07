The Cleaner season 2: air date, guest stars and everything we know

The Cleaner season 2 is coming to BBC One with a plethora of larger than life guest stars — and even bigger crime scenes to scrub!

Following a hugely successful The Cleaner season 1 in 2001 and the Christmas special, A Clean Christmas, in 2022, filming has started for a new season of the popular comedy starring Greg Davies as crime scene cleaner, Wicky.

Here's everything we know so far about The Cleaner season 2...

The Cleaner season 2: When will it air?

The Cleaner season 2 will return to BBC One with six brand-new episodes later in 2023.

While filming has just begun just outside London, further broadcast details will be confirmed in due course.

The Cleaner season 2: What is it about?

The Cleaner is co-written by TV's 'Taskmaster' Greg Davies, who reprises his role as crime scene cleaner Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead, as he embarks on more of his eventful spruce-up jobs.

Armed again with chemicals, scrubbing brushes and cleaning rags, Wicky removes more gruesome remains at the scenes of new crimes, including in a theatre, an electrical goods store, and a stately home. Here he gets sucked into the worlds of more unusual characters as he can’t help but gossip as he cleans — all the while trying to get down to the pub!

The Cleaner season 2: Who are the guest stars?

The first series of The Cleaner featured some top guest talent including Nolly's Helena Bonham Carter and Would I Lie to You's David Mitchell, and the stellar guest cast for this second series also doesn't disappoint.

It includes Zoë Wanamaker (Britannia), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Harriet Walter (This Is Going to Hurt), Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral), John MacMillan (House of the Dragon), Alex Lawther (The End of the F...ing World), Susannah Fielding (This Time With Alan Partridge) and Roisin Conaty (After Life).

Greg Davies alongside Charlie Rawes and Harriet Walter. (Image credit: BBC)

Also guesting are Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander), Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split), Joshua McCord (The Tuckers), Louis Emerick (Zapped), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge), Charlie Rawes (Dune), Jemma Carlton (Maxine), 80s popstar Shakin’ Stevens and Rebecca Lee (Call the Midwife), with Zita Sattar returning as PS Ruth Edwards.

Greg Davies says: "I'm so thrilled Wicky is back for another round of clean ups. The cast for this series are brilliant and that there are so many distinguished actors amongst them leads me to believe that The BBC have secrets that they are using as leverage. Me, the writing and production teams are very grateful for this support."

Greg Davies as Wicky, alongside Helen Bonham Carter's housewife in season 1 who literally has blood on her hands. (Image credit: BBC)

The Cleaner season 2: Can you tease any storylines?

Details of upcoming storylines are being kept closely under wraps. But given the fact season 1 gave us Helena Bonham Carter singing while sitting on the loo, we reckon ANYTHING is possible!

Is there a teaser trailer?

Not yet. But here's a short recap from season 1...