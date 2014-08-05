Former EastEnders star John Partridge: 'I don't have a crush on Danny Dyer!'

Unlike many EastEnders fans at the moment, John Partridge insists he doesn't fancy Danny Dyer who's played pub landlord Mick Carter in the soap since Christmas!





"He's a lovely guy, but he really doesn't do it for me," insists John, who played Christian in EastEnders. "He's not my bag I'm afraid."





John says he still loves watching the soap and stays in touch with many of the stars from his time on the show: "Letitia Dean is a legend - she's so camp! She's just fantastic. I'm still close to Rita Simons (Roxy Mitchell) and Laurie Brett (Jane Beale) so I still see lots of people from my time on the show."

John's lost a whopping four stone since he left the soap full-time two years ago and thanks to the rigorous training for his latest role in BBC1's new celebrity gymnastics show Tumble, he's fighting fit.





"My physique has changed on this show," says John, 43. "I was always guilty of only working out the parts you can see like my top half! For gymnastics you need core strength and it's all about definition. At the end of September, I'll be looking fit for the beach."

Following Tumble, John is releasing an album and he's signed up to do panto in Swansea later in the year but he hasn't ruled out a return to Albert Square one day. Viewers last saw Christian return briefly to EastEnders in the spring, for Lucy Beale's funeral.

"Maybe I'll come back, who knows," he says. "I had a great time there but part of my reason for leaving was that my mum wasn't well. It was a great five years and they flew by. As much as I'm proud of Christian, it was time to move on."

Tumble begins on BBC1 on Saturday August 9, at 6.30pm



