Hulu adds gripping 2025 spy movie that I think got overlooked in movie theaters

Whether it was Harrison Ford’s Jack Ryan movies (Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger) or the Gene Hackman and Will Smith movie Enemy of the State, big-budget spy movies were reliable entertainment back in the day. 2025 new movie The Amateur tried to deliver that kind of classic spy movie this year, but it went largely overlooked by audiences, myself included. But now that The Amateur is streaming on Hulu (and on Disney Plus in the UK), I gave it a watch and discovered a gripping, enjoyable spy movie.

Rami Malek stars in The Amateur as CIA computer analyst Charlie Heller. When his wife is killed in a terrorist attack in London, he goes against his bosses at the agency to get revenge. Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal and Michael Stuhlbarg star in the movie directed by James Hawes, who directed Slow Horses season 1.

The Amateur was released in movie theaters on April 11. It received mixed reviews — including from my WTW colleague Jason Best in his official The Amateur review — but ultimately it did earn a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics (if just barely). Then, at the box office, the movie failed to make a noticeable dent, never finishing better than as the third-highest-grossing movie in a given day and ultimately falling just shy of a $100 million gross worldwide. But audiences that did see the movie were more positive on it, as suggested by its 88% positive fan score on Rotten Tomatoes.

I could easily see the disconnect between critics and audiences. There’s certainly nothing revolutionary in what The Amateur is trying to say or how it tells its story. But something that may have been overlooked by those who reviewed the movie is that this is a down-the-middle style spy thriller that moves along at a solid enough pace and has enough action and intrigue to be an easy kind of watch that people often want.

Malek is solid as Heller, who may seem meek, but has a determination and simmering anger that is always just underneath the surface. Charlie’s not a super spy, and Malek doesn’t try to have him be. Rather, he’s a man pushed to a breaking point, but will he go past it or manage to keep his soul (and life) intact?

Then you add a solid bunch of fan-favorite supporting actors that all have a moment to shine with a conspiracy and misdirection plotlines to keep viewers engaged.

I would not personally put The Amateur ahead of the other notable (but again, sadly overlooked) spy movie of the first half of 2025, Black Bag, but if you’re more of a fan of straightforward spy movies with a bit more action, then The Amateur is a good fit.

You must have a subscription to stream The Amateur on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. If you don’t and aren’t looking to add a new subscription, The Amateur is available to buy or rent via digital on-demand.

If you need any more convincing, watch The Amateur trailer directly below: