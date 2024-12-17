Black Bag: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Michael Fassbender movie

Where should your loyalty lie, to your marriage or your country? That’s the question at the heart of the 2025 new movie Black Bag, a spy drama from Steven Soderbergh that features a star-studded ensemble led by Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender.

This is the second movie that Soderbergh is set to release in 2025, following the haunted house movie Presence. It is also a return to the thriller genre that he has shown quite the knack for with movies like Out of Sight, The Limey, Traffic, Haywire, No Sudden Move and more. What do the director and his collaborators have in store for Black Bag?

Get a better idea of everything you need to know about Black Bag right here.

Black Bag is set to release exclusively in movie theaters worldwide on March 14.

That’s looking to be a fun weekend at the movies, as the action movie Novocaine starring Jack Quaid is also premiering on March 14.

Black Bag cast

Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender lead Black Bag as the married couple that both work in intelligence, Kathryn and George Woodhouse. Blanchett is a two-time Oscar winner (The Aviator, Blue Jasmine), who was last seen in the Apple TV miniseries Disclaimer. Fassbender, meanwhile, is clearly enjoying the spy genre, as he currently stars in the spy show The Agency.

The Black Bag cast is rounded out by a number of recognizable stars, including Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Marisa Abela (Back to Black), Naomie Harris (The Man Who Fell to Earth), Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) and legendary James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan.

Black Bag plot

With a script written by David Koepp, here is the official synopsis for Black Bag:

“From Director Steven Soderbergh, Black Bag is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his beloved wife Kathryn. When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country.”

Black Bag trailer

Watch the official trailer for Black Bag right here, as Blanchett and Fassbender play spy games against one another:

BLACK BAG - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters March 14 - YouTube Watch On

Steven Soderbergh movies

Even with a brief “retirement” in the mid-2010s, the Oscar-winning Steven Soderbergh is one of the most prolific directors of the last 30-plus years, as evidenced by his list of feature directing credits that you can see here:

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)

Kafka (1991)

King of the Hill (1993)

The Underneath (1995)

Schizopolis (1996)

Gray's Anatomy (1996)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Limey (1999)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Traffic (2000)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Full Frontal (2002)

Solaris (2002)

Eros (segment) (2004)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Bubble (2005)

The Good German (2006)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Che: Part One (2008)

Che: Part Two (2008)

The Girlfriend Experience (2009)

The Informant! (2009)

And Everything Is Going Fine (2010)

Contagion (2011)

Haywire (2011)

Magic Mike (2012)

Side Effects (2013)

Logan Lucky (2017)

Unsane (2018)

High Flying Bird (2019)

The Laundromat (2019)

Let Them All Talk (2020)

No Sudden Move (2021)

(2021) Kimi (2022)

Magic Mike's Last Dance (2023)

(2023) Presence (2025)

Black Bag behind the scenes

Focus Features is the studio behind Black Bag, while Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs are the producers of the movie.

At this time, IMDb does not list who the credited cinematographer or editor for Black Bag is. However, if history holds true, the most likeliest candidates are Peter Andrew as cinematographer and Mary Ann Bernard as editor. Those are actually pseudonyms that Soderbergh has used for himself throughout his career, as he often performs cinematography and editing duties on his movies. The names are nods to his parents.

One role that Soderbergh hasn’t been doing as much recently is writing, as he has started a regular collaboration with David Koepp. The screenwriter, best known for Jurassic Park and Mission: Impossible, has written the script for two recent Soderbergh movies, Presence and Kimi.