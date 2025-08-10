The Chicken Sisters season 2: release date, trailer, cast, premise and everything we know about the Hallmark Plus series
Ultimate Kitchen Clash premieres and causes chaos.
When the hit reality show Ultimate Kitchen Clash came to town in The Chicken Sisters season 1, two feuding sisters found themselves at odds as their restaurants went head to head in what was supposed to be a friendly competition. Now, in The Chicken Sisters season 2, everything has been going well for the newly united restaurants but when the reality show premieres, everything changes.
Here's everything we know about The Chicken Sisters season 2.
The Chicken Sisters season 2 release date
The Chicken Sisters season 2 premieres Sunday, August 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel, with episodes available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus.
We don't have a date for when the series will be available for UK viewers but as soon as we have that information we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.
The Chicken Sisters season 2 premise
Here's the official synopsis of The Chicken Sisters from Hallmark Channel:
"With their two restaurants finally united as THE CHICKEN SISTERS, Gus, Nancy, Amanda, and Mae are thriving...until Ultimate Kitchen Clash premieres."
The Chicken Sisters season 2 cast
Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale (American Crime Story, Cocaine Bear, Justified) is the narrator of The Chicken Sisters. Here's the complete cast list below:
- Schuyler Fisk (Sam & Kate, Orange County) as Amanda Moore Hillier
- Genevieve Angelson (The Handmaid’s Tale, Good Girls Revolt) as Mae
- Lea Thompson (Switched at Birth, Back to the Future) as Nancy Hillier
- Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon, Shrinking, Just Shoot Me!) as Augusta "Gus" Moore
- James Kot (Christmas on Cherry Lane, Virgin River) as Frank Jr.
- Rukiya Bernard (Yellowjackets, One Winter Wedding) as Sabrina Skye
- Ektor Rivera (Groundswell, Sugar Plum Twist)
- Jake Foy (Allegiance, Ride)
The Chicken Sisters season 2 trailer
Take a look at The Chicken Sisters season 2 preview below.
