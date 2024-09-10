The Chicken Sisters: release date, trailer, cast, premise and everything we know about the Hallmark Plus series
The Chicken Sisters is the first new scripted series to debut on Hallmark Plus.
When the hit reality show Ultimate Kitchen Clash comes to town, two feuding sisters find themselves at odds as their restaurants go head to head in what's supposed to be a friendly competition. That's the setup for The Chicken Sisters, the first new scripted series to arrive on the Hallmark Plus streaming platform.
Here's everything we know about The Chicken Sisters.
The Chicken Sisters release date
The Chicken Sisters arrives on Hallmark Plus on Tuesday, September 10. New episodes will be available to stream weekly.
As Hallmark Plus is only available for US audiences at present, we don't have a date for when the series will be available for UK viewers but as soon as we have that information we'll have it for you right here.
In order to watch The Chicken Sisters, you will need a subscription to Hallmark Plus. There is a free trial of the service available, and after the trial ends it is $7.99/month or $79.99/year to join. In addition to access to new original TV series and movies, the streaming platform also offers access to a curated collection of Hallmark classics along with special Crown Rewards discounts and benefits.
The Chicken Sisters premise
Here's the official synopsis of The Chicken Sisters from Hallmark Plus:
"Sisters Amanda and Mae reunite when reality show Kitchen Clash comes to their town of Merinac, heating up the competition between their feuding fried chicken restaurants – and families. Based on the NY Times bestseller and Reese's Book Club selection of the same name."
The Chicken Sisters cast
Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale (American Crime Story, Cocaine Bear, Justified) is the narrator of The Chicken Sisters. Here's the complete cast list below:
- Schuyler Fisk (Sam & Kate, Orange County) as Amanda Moore Hillier
- Genevieve Angelson (The Handmaid’s Tale, Good Girls Revolt) as Mae
- Lea Thompson (Switched at Birth, Back to the Future) as Nancy Hillier
- Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon, Shrinking, Just Shoot Me!) as Augusta "Gus" Moore
- James Kot (Christmas on Cherry Lane, Virgin River) as Frank Jr.
- Rukiya Bernard (Yellowjackets, One Winter Wedding) as Sabrina Skye
- Ektor Rivera (Groundswell, Sugar Plum Twist)
- Jake Foy (Allegiance, Ride)
The Chicken Sisters trailer
Take a look at Lea Thompson introducing a special first look preview of The Chicken Sisters below.
