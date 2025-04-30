The Better Sister: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new series

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks in The Better Sister

Get ready for some twisty family drama with the brand-new series, The Better Sister. Hollywood vets Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks star as “rival” siblings who have their mysterious past brought to light after one shocking murder. As the investigation unfolds, will the siblings manage to reconnect or be torn further apart?

Here’s everything we know about The Better Sister.

The Better Sister premieres on Thursday, May 29, with all eight episodes of the limited series on Prime Video.

Those interested in watching the series will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Prime Video offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

The Better Sister cast

Elizabeth Banks in The Better Sister (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

Again, The Better Sister stars Jessica Biel as Chloe and Elizabeth Banks as Nicky. Biel has come a long way from her days on 7th Heaven, earning an Emmy for The Sinner and recently starring in Candy and Limetown.

Banks, meanwhile, has three Emmy nominations (two for 30 Rock and one for Modern Family), and she’s been featured in The Hunger Games franchise, A Mistake, Skincare, Call Jane and more.

Biel and Banks are joined by the following actors and actresses to round out the cast:

Corey Stoll (Billions) as Adam Macintosh

Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead) as Detective Nancy Guidry

Maxwell Acee Donovan (That 90s Show) as Ethan Macintosh

Bobby Naderi (The Beekeeper) as Detective Matt Bowen

Gabriel Sloyer (Griselda) as Jake Rodriguez

Gloria Reuben (Elsbeth) as Michelle Sander

Matthew Modine (Zero Day) as Bill Braddock

Lorraine Toussaint (The Equalizer series) as Catherine Lancaster

The Better Sister plot

Here’s an official synopsis of The Better Sister plot:

“The Better Sister, based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, is an eight-episode electric thriller limited series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.”

The Better Sister trailer

Check out the trailer for The Better Sister below. The clip certainly piqued our interest to watch as all the drama unfolds.