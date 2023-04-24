Zero Day: cast, plot and everything we know about the conspiracy thriller

It may be hard to believe, but Robert De Niro has never starred in his very own TV series before. He has been on a handful of shows throughout his career, including guest sports on Extras and 30 Rock and starring in the TV movie The Wizard of Lies, but he hasn't headlined an actual show. That's what makes Zero Day, a conspiracy theory limited series coming to Netflix, special.

De Niro is the headliner, but he is not all Zero Day has to offer. In addition to an all-star cast, Zero Day was created by The Watcher's Eric Newman, The Thing About Pam's Noah Oppenheim and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael S. Schmidt. All episodes of the series are being directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, who has previously worked on Homeland and Mad Men.

With all the talent involved, the limited series should be flying up your list of anticipated TV shows. Though while we wait for it, here is everything that we know about Zero Day.

There is no specific release date for Zero Day at this time, as right now all Netflix says about the show is that it is "coming soon."

Does coming soon mean we'll get it sometime in 2023? While we can keep our fingers crossed, that would be a tight turnaround. 2024 would seem like the safer bet at this time, but we'll keep this page updated with news on Zero Day's release.

Zero Day plot

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix:

"Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?"

That is a bit vague, but what we can gather from other information is that Zero Day is going to be a political thriller, where Robert De Niro's character will be heading up an investigation into a potential world crisis.

Zero Day cast

Just about everyone knows Robert De Niro. The two-time Oscar-winning actor has starred in classic movies like The Godfather Part II, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Wag the Dog. He was last seen in David O. Russell's 2022 movie Amsterdam.

Starring alongside Robert De Niro are a quartet of high profile actors in their own right, including Joan Allen (The Bourne Ultimatum, Room), Connie Britton (The White Lotus, Dear Edward), Lizzy Caplan (Fatal Attraction, Fleishman Is in Trouble) and Jesse Plemons (Love & Death, The Power of the Dog).

Here is who everyone is playing and brief character descriptions:

Robert De Niro as George Mullen: Beloved former President Mullen comes out of retirement to lead a commission tasked with investigating a potential world crisis.

Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen: This Former First Lady has had to put her professional ambitions on the back burner due to her husband’s political career, but now she's a nominee to the federal bench.

Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell: Valerie is an intelligent political operative who served as Mullen's former Chief of Staff.

Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen: The daughter of Mullen, this young congresswoman is hoping to distance herself from her father's political legacy.

Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson: As Mullen's former “body man,” Roger is returning to the national stage with his old boss.

Zero Day trailer

There is no trailer for Zero Day at this time. We'll add one to this page as soon as it is released.