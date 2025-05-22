Heads Of State — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

Heads Of State is a Prime Video thriller with John Cena and Idris Elba as all-action political leaders.

,Heads Of State is a tense Prime Video thriller which sees WWE wrestling star John Cena play a US President Will Derringer, while Luther star Idris Elba is the British Prime Minister Sam Clarke.

The film reunites John Cena and Idris Elba for the first time since their movie The Suicide Squad — but this time, they're not trying to kill each other! In Heads Of State it's a pairing that couldn't be more different from Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer if they tried!

Both leaders Will Derringer and Sam Clarke, must put their political and personality differences aside to save the world — so far they have had a very public rivalry that jeopardises their countries' "special relationship" . Things soon change however, as a global conspiracy is uncovered, meaning they must work together to take down a foreign adversary. Also joining in the fray are Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jones, who plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset while Paddy Considine also stars.

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie Heads Of State…

Heads of State poster. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Heads Of State will be available worldwide on Prime Video from Wednesday July 2 2025.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there's a trailer for Heads Of State and we see how the US president and the UK prime minister are forced to work together after surviving a terrorist attack. And as they are unable to trust anyone else, they are forced to trust each other. You can watch the trailer here below…

Heads of State - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Heads of State plot

Heads Of State follows former movie star and US president Will Derringer (John Cena) and UK prime minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) who have a decidedly frosty working relationship. But when they are caught up in the worst security breach in history and fall foul of a powerful foreign adversary, the two leaders must find a way to help one another foil a global conspiracy and save the free world. If they don’t kill each other first.

Can Will and Sam deal with the conspiracy in Heads Of State? (Image credit: Prime Video)

Heads Of State cast — John Cena as President Will Derringer

Heads of State see John Cena plays the US leader Will Derringer. The actor and WWE wrestler has previously starred in The Suicide Squad, Barbie, Bumblebee, Fast and Furious 9 and Fighting with my Family. He’s also been in The Bear and the TV series Peacemaker.

John Cena the WWE wrestling hero in action. (Image credit: Alamy)

Idris plays UK prime minister Sam Clarke

Idris Elba plays the president’s UK counterpart, prime minister Sam Clarke. He plays John Luther in the hit crime series and movie franchise of Luther and took on the role of former South African president Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. Idris has also been in Hijack, The Suicide Squad (with John Cena too) Beast, Avengers: Infinity War, The Wire, Thor and Molly’s Game.

Idris Elba as John Luther. (Image credit: BBC America)

Who else is starring in Heads of State?

Also appearing in Heads Of State are Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jones is playing kick-ass MI6 agent Noel Bisset while Paddy Considine, Jack Quaid, Carla Gugino, Sarah Niles, Stephen Root and Steven Cree also star.

Priyanka Chopra Jones as MI6 agent Noel Bisset in Heads Of State (Image credit: Prime Video)

Behind the scenes and more on Heads Of State

Heads Of State is directed by Ilya Naishuller and the screenplay is by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Harrison Query. The story is by Harrison Query. The producers are Peter Safran, p.g.a. and John Rickard, p.g.a and the movie is executive produced by Marcus Viscidi, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, John Cena and Idris Elba.