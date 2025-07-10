Netflix adds a psychological thriller from Germany — is this the streamer’s next foreign-language hit?
Brick, starring Army of the Dead’s Matthias Schweighöfer, is now streaming on Netflix.
Netflix has a brand new movie that may have people rethinking how bad their apartment really is, as Brick is a psychological thriller about a group of people who become trapped in their apartment building and need to find a way out. The new Netflix original movie debuted on the streamer on July 10 and could be the next big international movie on the platform.
A noticeable trend on Netflix this year has been US and UK subscribers embracing more foreign-language movies. Previously this year Ad Vitam, Bogota: City of the Lost, Honeymoon Crasher, Counterattack, iHostage, Bullet Train Explosion, Exterritorial, Bad Influence, A Widow’s Game and KPop Demon Hunters all appeared in the weekly top 10 of most watched titles in the US, with many enjoying at least a little bit of time as the most-watched movie on Netflix. Whether they’re opting for dubbed versions or embracing subtitles, it’s nice to see Netflix subscribers giving international movies a shot.
They can do so again with Brick, which hails from German director Philip Koch and stars Matthias Schweighöfer, whose other credits include Netflix’s Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves and The Swimmers, as well as Oppenheimer and Pixar’s latest movie, Elio. Also starring in the German-language movie are Ruby O. Fee, Frederick Lau, Salber Lee Williams, Murathan Muslu, Sira-Anna Faal, Axel Werner, Alexander Beyer and Josef Berousek.
Here is the official synopsis for the German-language movie from Netflix:
“When a mysterious black wall encloses their apartment building overnight, Tim and Olivia must unite with their wary neighbors to get out alive.”
Viewers will have the option to watch the movie in German with subtitles or to watch a dubbed English version. If the movie doesn’t start in whichever way you prefer, you can change it by getting the play bar to pop up and selecting the icon that looks like a dialogue box, which will allow you to select your preferred option.
This is the latest Netflix original movie to premiere on the platform. Other recent entries have included The Old Guard 2 and Straw. Also releasing this week is Madea’s Destination Wedding. We'll see if any of these movies end up cracking our best Netflix movies list.
Get a sneak peek of Brick by watching the trailer directly below.
Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, , writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.
Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.
Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include Sinners, One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Michael Balderston on Letterboxd.
