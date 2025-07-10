Too Much episode 2 recap: Jess gets a new love interest, but will she pick him over Felix?

Too Much is a romantic comedy series on Netflix set in London and starring Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe.

The series, which was created by Girls star and Catherine Called Birdy writer Lena Dunham and her husband Luis Felber, follows New York workaholic Jessica Salmon, who, while still reeling from a break-up, decides to move to London to live a life of solitude, ‘like a Bronte sister’.

However, Jess's big move isn't quite the fairy tale she was hoping for, and life throws her a curveball when she meets Felix Remen, a trauma-ridden, wannabe musician who sleeps with any woman who stays in the bar past closing time.

Will the path of true love ever run smoothly for the pair? Here is everything that happened in episode 2...

The second episode opens with Jess sitting in a hospital bed with burns after setting her nightie on fire with a candle. She is asking the nurse for stronger painkillers, but all she gets is a questionable cheese sandwich when Felix arrives with Astrid tucked into his coat. Jess is shocked to see them, especially as dogs aren't allowed in the hospital, and Felix tells her he is there to break her out, so they grab her sandwich and hotfoot it out of the ward, with Jess still in her hospital gown.

They get in Felix's car, which Jess notices is a mess, and he drives her and Astrid home. Once there, Jess puts on another nightie, which she says she won't apologize for, while Felix makes her tea and tells her about the ongoing British debate over whether Jaffa Cakes are a cake or a biscuit. She seems to find his random facts a turn-on, because asking him why he came back for her, she kisses him again, and this time they end up sleeping together.

The next morning, Felix wakes to find Jess dressed in an Elle Woods-style pink suit, and he asks her if she works in a bank. She replies that no - she's actually a stripper - before racing out the door to catch the bus to her new job in advertising, leaving Felix in her bed.

After she eventually navigates her way around London and arrives at work, Jess meets her new boss, Jonno, Josie, his assistant, Kim, who she worked with in New York, and Boss, Kim's assistant.

Jess meets her new boss, Jonno. (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

While Felix is at home telling his housemate, Auggie, all about Jess and how much he likes her, Jess is at work listening to her new colleagues share their love life dramas and warn her that she has only known Felix for two days and that he might not be the man she thinks he is.

After talking to Auggie, Felix realises he has to break things off with his on/off girlfriend Linnea if he's really serious about Jess, but when he gets to her hous,e she pounces on him, ties him to the bed and his pleas that he has met some else fall on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, Jess is now wondering if Felix is the man for her after her co-workers made her doubt her feelings, and they take her for a night out with their friends at a fancy restaurant. After giving her a quick makeover, they head in to find their table and Jess meets footballer Paulo, who she awkwardly flirts with.

Kim calls Jess intense. (Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

While in the bathroom, Jess makes another video for Wendy on her private Instagram account, but Kim overhears her talking and asks what she is doing. Jess confesses about how she makes videos for her ex-boyfriend's new fiancée, even though she will never see them, because it makes her feel better. Kim is baffled by the whole thing and says that although Jess seems intense, it is good to see she is doing something about it, but quickly exits the bathroom before Jess can open up any more.

Back at the table, Paulo asks Jess where she has been and calls her 'messy' which Jess takes offense to and tells him that no one would ever call a man messy and that a quick bathroom Google of his name has told her that he is married with two-year-old twins, which she thinks makes him the chaotic one.

As she gets more and more cross, Jess storms out of the restaurant, but it seems Paulo loves the drama as he tells his friends still sitting around the table that Jess is amazing.

Meanwhile, Felix is still at Linnea's house, and she has finally gotten the message that they are over and has fallen asleep next to him on the bed. Felix smiles as he gets a text from Jess asking him to come and meet her... which he does.

Once they meet up, Jess asks him if he is love bombing her, which he doesn't really understand as he says he's never known what it means... however, he has made her a mix tape. Jess is won over, seeing him as her very own Mr Darcy again, and they head home to her flat to listen to the tape.

All 10 episodes of Too Much are available on Netflix now.