TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday, August 21 including Hostage
Also on is The Hotel Inspector and Tom Kerridge Cooks Spain
Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, August 19 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Hostage, Netflix
Suranne Jones plays newly-elected Prime Minister Abigail Dalton in this five-part political thriller from Bridge of Spies co-screenwriter Matt Charman. With the complicated reality of her job starting to sink in, Abigail’s political future rests on the successful outcome of a summit with French President Vivienne Toussaint (Before Sunrise’s Julie Delpy). However, in the middle of Vivienne’s visit, Abigail is shocked to discover her husband Alex (The Ipcress File’s Ashley Thomas) has been taken hostage overseas, and his kidnappers are threatening to kill him unless she resigns.
She’ll need Vivienne’s help to save Alex, but the President is facing a crisis of her own…
The Hotel Inspector, 5, 8 pm
Regular viewers will know that Alex Polizzi doesn’t visit only failing hotels, but also other businesses in the hospitality sector. This week, she’s in Chorlton, Manchester, to see why the Metro Cafe isn’t pulling in more customers despite its prime location on a main road.
It’s run by Iranian couple Majid and Zahara, both 60, who serve English breakfasts as well as traditional Iranian food. Alex has read online that the place is a hidden gem, but on seeing the exterior, she exclaims, "I have no idea where to start on what an abomination this is". She doesn’t like the interior much, either, but is impressed by the food. Can she help Majid and Zahara make a go of their little corner of Iran?
Saving Lives at Sea, BBC2, 8 pm
After numerous dramatic rescues in recent weeks, tonight’s look at the amazing work of the RNLI features the most heroic operation yet, as the Newhaven lifeboat is called out in rough seas to a yacht that is taking a battering with its anchor stuck fast just 50 metres offshore. Initially, the casualty refuses assistance, unaware of the danger they are in, but as the sea conditions worsen to the point that even the lifeboat is at risk, the yacht’s anchor snaps and the vessel is driven with horrifying speed towards a breakwater. The only hope rests with a coastguard helicopter called in from a nearby training exercise. Truly heart-stopping stuff.
Tom Kerridge Cooks Spain, ITV1, 8.30 pm
Tom takes his trusty vintage food truck to the Extremadura region to catch crayfish on Lake Orellana before reviving a rather retro dish with his ultimate take on a crayfish cocktail. Then it’s on to Murcia, near Spain’s east coast, to continue his Iberian education with an introduction to the process of harvesting the popular Piel de Sapo melon. Yum!
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.