TV Spy — The Abandons, Doc, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: November 29 - December 5
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
The Abandons
Saddle up for a Western showdown between Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey as The Abandons rides on to Netflix on December 4. Set in the Washington Territory in 1854, this dusty drama follows the matriarchs of two very different families - the wealthy Van Nesses led by Constance (Gillian Anderson, and the Abandons, a found family of orphans and outcasts protected by Fiona Nolan (Lena Headey).
The families find themselves linked by "two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice."
The Abandons also features a star-studded cast of Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lucas Till, Ryan Hurst, Michiel Huisman, and Lamar Johnson.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Doc season 2
The doors of Westside Hospital are swinging back open for Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) in Doc season 2. The medical drama continues the story of brilliant physician Amy as she tries to rebuild her life after a car crash caused her to forget the last eight years of her life.
As Amy attempts to become the doctor she once was, she will come face-to-face with challenging truths about her missing years and try to repair fractured relationships. In this week's episode, which airs on Sky Witness on December 3, Amy grapples with having memories while treating a mother-to-be with a mysterious condition, and Amy's mentor Dr. Joan Ridley (Felicity Huffman) visits Westside.
Pluribus
After creating the critically acclaimed Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan has another TV masterpiece on his hands with Pluribus. The Apple TV sci-fi show centres on Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) and a small group of others who are immune to a virus that has transformed humanity into a happy, hive mind. This collective consciousness known as "the Others" are on a mission to assimilate Carol and the individuals to join them, forcing her to save humanity from its own bliss.
Episode 6 airs on December 5 and it's worth watching purely for Seehorn's performance of the cynical novelist. Caryn James writes in her BBC review: "Seehorn's empathetic performance is both dramatic and witty, grounding the sci-fi plot in her visceral, fearful, determined reactions."
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- 9-1-1 season 9 episode 7 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 3
- 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 7 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 3
- All Her Fault episode 5 airs on Sky Atlantic on Friday, December 5
- All's Fair episode 7 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, December 2
- Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order episode 1 airs on Netflix on Monday, December 1
- Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, December 5
- Chicago Med season 11 episode 4 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, December 5
- Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 4 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, December 5
- Doc season 2 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, December 3
- FBI season 7 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, December 4
- FBI: International season 4 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, December 4
- FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, December 2
- Fire Country season 3 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, December 3
- IT: Welcome to Derry episode 6 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, December 1
- Landman season 2 episode 3 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 30
- Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 6 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 30
- NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7 airs on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, December 3
- Palm Royale season 2 episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, December 3
- Pluribus episode 6 airs on Apple TV on Friday, December 5
- Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 4 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, November 29
- Robin Hood episode 6 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, November 30
- S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 20 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, November 30
- The Abandons airs on Netflix on Thursday, December 4
- The Hunting Party episode 7 airs on U&Alibi on Wednesday, December 3
- The Last Frontier episode 10 airs on Apple TV on Friday, December 5
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 7 airs on Sky Max on Friday, December 5
- Tracker season 3 episode 4 airs on Disney Plus on Tuesday, December 2
- Watson season 1 episodes 3 & 4 air on Sky Witness on Monday, December 1
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.