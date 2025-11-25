TV Spy — The Abandons, Doc, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: November 29 - December 5

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

The Abandons

(Image credit: MATTHIAS CLAMER/Netflix © 2024)

Saddle up for a Western showdown between Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey as The Abandons rides on to Netflix on December 4. Set in the Washington Territory in 1854, this dusty drama follows the matriarchs of two very different families - the wealthy Van Nesses led by Constance (Gillian Anderson, and the Abandons, a found family of orphans and outcasts protected by Fiona Nolan (Lena Headey).

The families find themselves linked by "two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice."

The Abandons also features a star-studded cast of Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lucas Till, Ryan Hurst, Michiel Huisman, and Lamar Johnson.

Doc season 2

(Image credit: Fox)

The doors of Westside Hospital are swinging back open for Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) in Doc season 2. The medical drama continues the story of brilliant physician Amy as she tries to rebuild her life after a car crash caused her to forget the last eight years of her life.

As Amy attempts to become the doctor she once was, she will come face-to-face with challenging truths about her missing years and try to repair fractured relationships. In this week's episode, which airs on Sky Witness on December 3, Amy grapples with having memories while treating a mother-to-be with a mysterious condition, and Amy's mentor Dr. Joan Ridley (Felicity Huffman) visits Westside.

Pluribus

(Image credit: Apple TV)

After creating the critically acclaimed Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan has another TV masterpiece on his hands with Pluribus. The Apple TV sci-fi show centres on Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) and a small group of others who are immune to a virus that has transformed humanity into a happy, hive mind. This collective consciousness known as "the Others" are on a mission to assimilate Carol and the individuals to join them, forcing her to save humanity from its own bliss.

Episode 6 airs on December 5 and it's worth watching purely for Seehorn's performance of the cynical novelist. Caryn James writes in her BBC review: "Seehorn's empathetic performance is both dramatic and witty, grounding the sci-fi plot in her visceral, fearful, determined reactions."

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Landman season 2 continues on Paramount Plus. (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)