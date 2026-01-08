George R. R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas are getting their own adaptations, starting with The Hedge Knight, which is set a century before Game of Thrones and 72 years after the events of The House of the Dragon, with the Targaryens clinging onto power but facing their own demise. The six-part series premieres on Sunday, January 18 in the US, and a day later in the UK and Australia.

Dunk (Peter Claffey), squire to Ser Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb), sets out for the town of Ashford in Westeros, where a contest for knights is being held. Hoping to enter the tourney and prove himself a worthy successor to his old master, he's instead met with ridicule – until young Prince Aegon "Egg" Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell) vouches for him. Little do they know that he''l become the knight that Jamie Lannister could never live up to.

So begins an unlikely kinship, but one that won't be long for this world unless Dunk is able to hold his own at the contest, for which the persona of Ser Duncan the Tall is created. There's more than a shade of Maximus Decimus Meridius and Gladiator to proceedings, as Dunk fights no only for survival but for honour under a regime that's grown sick with nostalgia.

This is an era in which the last dragons have died and the Targaryens have grown fat and arrogant, living off past glories. And nobody embodies the state of the dynasty like Egg's older brother Prince Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett).

So here's how to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1, which releases on various streaming services around the world.

How to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 in the US

Game of Thrones fans can watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 on HBO and HBO Max in the US, starting 10 pm ET/PT on Sunday, January 18.

Several live TV streaming services let you purchase HBO as an add-on. These include Sling TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Of those Sling TV is the cheapest, with its plans beginning at $45 per month.

Max starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year for its basic tier, but you can pay more to get rid of ads or bundle it with Hulu and Disney plus.

How to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 in the UK

If you live in the UK, there are two ways to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1. Episodes will air each Monday, starting January 19.

The show will stream on both Sky TV and Now, which are also home to Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Now TV is the cheaper of the two at £9.99 per month, but Sky TV has a lot more for the money, as it includes lots of premium live channels.

How to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 in Australia

Aussies will be able to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 via the HBO Max streaming service from Monday January 19.

A subscription starts at AU$11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

If you're keen to rewatch it, HBO Max is also home to Game of Thrones (and House of the Dragon).

How to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!