Music is clearly in Kendrick Lamar’s DNA. The hit songwriter will return to LA’s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 1, where he’s on course to dominate the awards ceremony once again with a leading nine Grammy nominations. Though he’ll face stiff competition from fellow industry trailblazers like Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter across several major categories.

Traveling abroad and can’t access your stream? The following guide explains how to watch Grammy Awards 2026 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Trevor Noah is back to host “Music’s Biggest Night,” and one which seems to be getting bigger every year. The only peer-recognized award in the industry, the Grammys finds industry legends, music icons, even film stars and spiritual leaders, battling over gold gongs in an ever-growing list of categories – almost 100, and now including Best Traditional Country Album.

The event celebrates almost every aspect of record-production, across a wide range of genres including pop, R&B, African, Latin, jazz, and chant. The delightful result of casting such a wide net? Seeing first-time nominees Timothée Chalamet and His Holiness the Dalai Lama rubbing shoulders with 22-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar, “Espresso” hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter, and Latin superstar Bad Bunny. Though, despite their industry clout, almost all of them could lose out somewhere along the line to global hit and bona fide earworm “Golden,” from the Kpop Demon Hunters soundtrack.

Find out which of your favorites reigns supreme during Sundays broadcast: simply read our guide for how to watch Grammy Awards 2026 online and stream the entire event from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Grammy Awards 2026 in the US

American music fans can watch Grammy Awards 2026 on CBS and catch the main ceremony from Sunday, February 1 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET.

Earlier in the day is the Premiere Ceremony, at 12.30 pm PT / 3.30 pm ET. That's when the majority of the awards will be handed out, and you can watch it via live.GRAMMY.com.

You can also live stream the Grammy's on Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV via the CBS channel.

Paramount Plus is another, cheaper option (though there’s no free trial right now). If you want all the excitement of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards live, then you'll want a Paramount Plus Premium subscription costing $13.99 a month.

If you can wait, though, then a $8.99 Paramount Plus Essential plan will have the prestigious ceremony to watch on-demand the next day.

How to watch Grammy Awards 2026 online in Canada

Up North and CityTV will broadcast the Grammy Awards 2026 ceremony, on Sunday, February 1 – at a time still TBC, but likely 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET and simultaneous with its US broadcast.

Those who need an online option can subscribe to CityTV Plus, either through Amazon Prime Video or directly through the CityTV Plus website, and stream the Grammys there. Both options provide a 7-day free trial to eligible members.

How to watch Grammy Awards 2026 online in Australia

Good news! Those in Oz with a Stan subscription can watch the Grammy Awards 2026 on Monday, February 2 and stream the 68th Annual Grammy Awards from 12 pm AEDT. Plans cost from AU$12 a month and you can cancel at any time.

Can I watch Grammy Awards 2026 online in UK?

As of yet a UK broadcast is yet to be announced. It’s possible that Paramount Plus UK will provide streaming access to the show from Monday, February 2, but we’re still awaiting official confirmation. Check back here for additional updates.

Grammy Award Nominations 2026

For a full rundown of the nominees this year, visit the Grammy Awards website here.