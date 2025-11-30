Best and Worst Streaming Deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 – what’s worth it and what isn’t

Buckle up, bargain-hunters – Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 have turned the streaming wars into a full-blown cage match. Luckily, we've separated the best streaming deals from the worst, so you can binge-watch to the best of your budget.

Disney Plus, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount Plus… everyone’s swinging for your wallet right now. While some of these streaming deals are knockouts, others deserve to be booed off the stage.

So, whether you want to save on prestige TV, live sports, or your next binge-’til-2-am obsession, here’s the definitive rundown of the best and worst streaming deals as Cyber Monday kicks off.

Best streaming deals

Disney Plus/Hulu bundle (12 months): was $12.99/month now $4.99/month @ Disney Plus

Get both Disney Plus and Hulu in one package for just $4.99 a month fo over 12 months. Great for watching the Taylor Swift docuseries, Zootopia 2, and everything Star Wars/Marvel. SAVE $96.

YouTube TV (5 months): was $82.99/month now $62.99/month @ YouTube

YouTube TV has emerged as one of the best live TV streaming services in the US. Not that ABC and ESPN are back on YouTube TV, it's a great choice. Discounted through December 31 for $62.99 a month. SAVE $100.

Paramount Plus Premium (2 months): was $12.99/month now $2.99/month @ Paramount Plus

Say hello to one of the cheapest streaming deals we've seen so far! Paramount Plus Premium gives you everything in the Essential Plan plus live sports and Showtime shows. All for $2.99 per month for your first two moths. SAVE $20.

Apple TV (6 months): was $12.99/month now $5.99/month @ Apple

Enjoy "Slow Horses", "Pluribus" – one of the best shows of 2025 – and the 2026 F1 season live on Apple TV with this Black Friday deal which slashes the monthly cost to just $5.99. SAVE $36.

Starz (12 months) : was $10.99/month now $1/month @ Starz

Starz is offering a 12 month subscription for $11.99. For the WHOLE YEAR. That works out as $1 per month. You can watch movies like "Ballerina" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home". There are also TV shows like "Outlander". SAVE $58.

Worst streaming deals

Netflix: No Black Deal deal available

Netflix the biggest and best content library among streaming services, and so it doesn't need to offer any discounts. Boo! No Netflix deal? Here's where to get Netflix for $3 per month.

Fubo (1 months): was $84.99/month now $54.99/month @ Fubo

We like Fubo a lot but NBC channels were recently removed due to a dispute with NBCUniversal. Furthermore,more, this discount is nothing special – Fubo offers similar discounts year-round. And remember: the $30 saving only applies to your first month. After that, you'll pay full $84.99.

Starz add-on subscription via Prime Video (2 months): was $10.99/month now $2.75/month @ Amazon

Why pay $2.75 per month when you can get 12 months for $1 per month over at Starz.com? If you can spare $11.99, we strongly recommend you go ahead and grab the annual subscription – it's a legit streaming deal.

Should I buy now or wait for better streaming deals in 2026?

No. For starters, streaming service discounts tend to cluster around holiday seasons, especially Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With 2025 seeing big price hikes at several platforms (including HBO and Disney Plus), it's likely services will continue to jack up prices, if only due to rising inflation.

Not convinced? The current 2025 deals are unusually steep – e.g. Disney+ + Hulu bundled for $4.99/month — a 60-70% discount off typical rates. Starz is offering 12 months for just $1 per month. Waiting will almost certainly come with higher base costs.

Finally, there's no guarantee 2026 streaming deals will match or beat 2025’s due to rising licensing/content costs. Take Apple TV, for instance, which just spent an estimated $750 million for the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to Formula 1 for five years, starting with the 2026 season.

Our advice is to act now and lock in the Cyber Monday price cuts while you can.