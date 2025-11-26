How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: live stream from anywhere

Here's everything you need to know about Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025, including streaming options:

How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 anywhere

Exclusive deal To watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 from outside the UK (when on holiday), use a good streaming VPN and connect to a UK server: 1. Sign up with a reliable VPN. We recommend NordVPN, now 75% OFF 2. Download and install the VPN app on any device. 3. Connect to a server in the US, where Peacock is available. 4. Create a Peacock account and stream the parade. 5. Watch without restrictions!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 Preview

If the KPop Demon Hunters and Labubu crazes passed you by, now's as good a time as any to catch up because the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is going heavy on both, with a Derpy Tiger balloon, a Sussie balloonicle and a Friends-giving in POPCITY float amongst the biggest new additions to the annual Manhattan carnival.

Derpy Tiger and Sussie — a blue tiger and six-eyed magpie — are the pets of Jinu in the acclaimed animated musical KPop Demon Hunters. Jinu being the leader of the Saja Boys, the demonic boyband antagonists to Rumi, Mira, and Zoey's heroic K-pop girl group Huntrix.

The Labubu, on the other hand, appears to be this generation's answer to Beanie Babies or Hello Kitty. Remember them?

The headline attractions include floats and balloons promoting Shrek Stranger Things season 5, Toy Story, Super Mario and even Goldfish crackers, and Cynthia Erivo, fresh from Wicked: One Wonderful Night, will be on hand to kick it all off. Lainey Wilson, Foreigner, Mickey Guyton, Kool & the Gang, Busta Rhymes, Shaggy and Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, a.k.a. the artists behind Rumi, Mira, and Zoey's singing voices, are also performing.

Here's how to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live streams from anywhere. Scroll down for a full rundown of new balloons, new floats, marching bands, performers and more.

How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 in the US

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on NBC from 8:30 a.m. ET/CT/PT to 12 p.m. ET/CT/PT on Thursday, November 27. A full replay (minus the 30-minute preamble) will air again from 2 p.m. ET/CT/PT to 5 p.m. ET/CT/PT.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

Our recommendation is Peacock which will let you live stream Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT / 5:30 a.m. PT. The streaming service will also have additional Float View and High-Rise View feeds. Prcies start at $10.99/month for live streaming.

New Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons in 2025

Buzz Lightyear

PAC-MAN

Shrek’s Onion Carriage

Mario

Derpy Tiger

Sussie (balloonicle)

New Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats in 2025

Friends-giving in POPCITY

Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things

Brick-tastic Winter Mountain

Land of Ice & Wonder

Master Chocolatier Ballroom

The Littlest Float

The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator

Marching bands at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025

Alcorn State University (Alcorn, MS)

Banda de Música La Primavera (Santiago, Veraguas, Panama)

Catawba Ridge High School Marching Band (Fort Mill, SC)

Damien Spartan Regiment (La Verne, CA)

L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band (Hurst, TX)

Macy's Great American Marching Band (Nationwide)

The Marching Pride of North Alabama (Florence, AL)

Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Marching Band (Flagstaff, AZ)

NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY)

The Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps (Nashua, NH)

The Temple University Diamond Band (Philadelphia, PA)

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 performers

Big Brothers Big Sisters (Tom Turkey)

Busta Rhymes (World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Calum Scott with "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" (Master Chocolatier Ballroom)

Captain Minnie Mouse, Captain Mickey Mouse and friends with "This is Your Destiny" (Magic Meets the Seas)

Christopher Jackson and the cast of Sesame Street (1-2-3 Sesame Street)

Ciara (Colossal Wave of Wonder)

Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw with "Let It Snow" (Palace of Sweets)

Conan Gray with "Vodka Cranberry"

Cynthia Erivo

Darlene Love (Deck the Halls)

Debbie Gibson (The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator)

Drew Baldridge and Mickey Guyton with "Joy to Your World" (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown)

Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as HUNTR/X

Foreigner (Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things)

U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin and U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace (Birds of a Feather Stream Together)

Jewel (The Land of Ice and Wonder)

Kool & The Gang with "Celebration" (Wondrous World of Wildlife)

Lainey Wilson

Lauren Spencer Smith (Fantasy Chocolate Factory)

Lil Jon (Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party)

Luisa Sonza (DORA's Fantastical Rainforest)

Matteo Bocelli (Pasta Knight)

Meg Donnelly with "Dancin' Around" (Brick-tastic Winter Mountain)

Mr. Fantasy (Jolly Polly Pirate Ship)

Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown)

Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck (Master Chocolatier Ballroom)

Russell Dickerson (Harvest in the Valley)

Santa Claus (Santa's Sleigh)

Sean Evans

Shaggy (Big Turkey Spectacular)

Taylor Momsen

Teyana Taylor (Birds of a Feather Stream Together)