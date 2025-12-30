TV Spy — Evil, His & Hers, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 3-9 January

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Evil seasons 1-4

(Image credit: Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+)

If you want to start the new year with a spooky series, then look no further as all four seasons of Evil are coming to Sky Box Sets and NOW on January 4.

The hit supernatural drama sees sceptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) join forces with priest-to-be David Acosta (Mike Colter) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate supernatural phenomenon's in the church, including "supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences."

As per the official synopsis: "Their job is to assess if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work, examining the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion."

Need more convincing? What To Watch writer Emma Fraser has written exactly why you should watch Evil for its cast, storylines and humour.

His & Hers

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Based on Alice Feeney's novel of the same name, this twisty thriller features Tessa Thompson as Anna, a reclusive news anchor who springs back into action when she finds out about a murder in her sleepy hometown of Dahlonega. As Anna jumps onto the case in search for answers, Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) is suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation.

His & Hers premieres on Netflix on January 8 and also stars Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Marin Ireland.

Matlock season 2

(Image credit: Sky)

Oscar-winner Kathy Bates returns to her award-winning role as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline "Matty" Matlock in season 2 of the legal drama airing on Sky Witness on January 7.

The first series was a huge hit, and WTW hailed the show as one of the best of the fall 2024-2025 TV season and worthy of Kathy Bates' final role in Hollywood (Bates previously stated Matlock is her last big project before retiring).

Now, in Matlock season 2, Madeline re-joins the workforce at a prestigious law firm "where she uses her unassuming demeanour and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within."

If you need a reminder of what happened at the end of the first season, check out our Matlock season 1 ending explained, as well as our episode recaps in the Matlock season 1 guide.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Grey's Anatomy season 2 is back in business on Disney Plus. (Image credit: Disney/Anne Marie Fox)