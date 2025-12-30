TV Spy — Evil, His & Hers, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 3-9 January
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Evil seasons 1-4
If you want to start the new year with a spooky series, then look no further as all four seasons of Evil are coming to Sky Box Sets and NOW on January 4.
The hit supernatural drama sees sceptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) join forces with priest-to-be David Acosta (Mike Colter) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate supernatural phenomenon's in the church, including "supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences."
As per the official synopsis: "Their job is to assess if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work, examining the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion."
Need more convincing? What To Watch writer Emma Fraser has written exactly why you should watch Evil for its cast, storylines and humour.
His & Hers
Based on Alice Feeney's novel of the same name, this twisty thriller features Tessa Thompson as Anna, a reclusive news anchor who springs back into action when she finds out about a murder in her sleepy hometown of Dahlonega. As Anna jumps onto the case in search for answers, Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) is suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation.
His & Hers premieres on Netflix on January 8 and also stars Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Marin Ireland.
Matlock season 2
Oscar-winner Kathy Bates returns to her award-winning role as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline "Matty" Matlock in season 2 of the legal drama airing on Sky Witness on January 7.
The first series was a huge hit, and WTW hailed the show as one of the best of the fall 2024-2025 TV season and worthy of Kathy Bates' final role in Hollywood (Bates previously stated Matlock is her last big project before retiring).
Now, in Matlock season 2, Madeline re-joins the workforce at a prestigious law firm "where she uses her unassuming demeanour and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within."
If you need a reminder of what happened at the end of the first season, check out our Matlock season 1 ending explained, as well as our episode recaps in the Matlock season 1 guide.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Dark Winds season 3 episode 5 airs on U&Alibi on Tuesday, January 6
- Doc season 2 episode 7 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, January 7
- Evil seasons 1-4 air on Sky Box Sets and NOW on Sunday, January 4
- Fallout season 2 episode 4 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, January 7
- FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 22 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, January 6
- Fire Country season 1 episode 1 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, January 6
- Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 7 airs on Disney Plus on Friday, January 9
- High Potential season 2 episode 8 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, January 7
- His & Hers airs on Netflix on Thursday, January 8
- Landman season 2 episode 8 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, January 4
- Matlock season 2 episode 1 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, January 7
- Palm Royale season 2 episode 9 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, January 7
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 6 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, January 7
- Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 9 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, January 3
- Spartacus: House of Ashur episode 6 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, January 3
- The Bear season 1 episode 1 airs on ITVX on Wednesday, January 7
- The Hunting Wives season 1 episode 3 airs on ITV1 and ITVX (box set) on Saturday, January 3
- Watson season 1 episode 13 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, January 5
