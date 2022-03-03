ITVX: everything you need to know about the new ITV on-demand service

A Spy Among Friends is one of the exclusive programmes available on ITVX.

ITVX is heading our way in 2022, with the broadcaster confirming that this new on-demand service will become the new streaming home of ITV and will eventually replace the ITV Hub.

Viewers can continue to watch the ITV Hub as usual until later this year when the content on ITV Hub and content from BritBox come together in what will be the new streaming home of ITV, called ITVX.

Speaking about the fresh on-demand service, Carolyn McCall, ITV’s Chief Executive said: "The digital acceleration we are announcing today builds on everything we have achieved in phase one of our More Than TV strategy.

"ITVX will be a free service supported by adverts, with a compelling subscription proposition. This is fantastic for viewers — it will provide a simplified and seamless experience with thousands of hours of free content made up of both library and original exclusive content. The subscription tier will provide a premium offering and includes all of the content ad-free as well as BritBox and future SVOD content partners."

With some big changes coming to how we watch ITV content in 2022, here's everything you need to know about ITVX...

Can you watch ITVX for free?

Yes! The broadcaster has revealed that ITVX will allow people to stream new programme exclusives, with adverts, for free; ranging from premium ITV dramas, documentaries, US series, comedy, and reality shows to blockbuster films.

But you can also pay to have the service without adverts. And subscribers will also have access to BritBox. Britbox also has content from the BBC, Channel 4 and Channel 5 and will remain as a standalone service.

The pricing of the ITVX subscription tier will be announced later this year, so we'll keep you updated once the broadcaster has more information about that.

How is ITVX different from ITV Hub?

The biggest change is that ITVX will become the first streaming service in the UK to offer viewers the flexibility to access free content with ads and an ad-free paid subscription, all in one place, in an effort to streamline how we watch things on-demand.

In addition to this, ITV Hub currently has 4,000 hours of content while ITVX will have around 15,000 hours at launch, so there'll be way more things for people to watch once the service is live.

Can you watch live TV through ITVX?

Yes, ITV has confirmed viewers will be able to watch all their favourite live content whether that's the upcoming FIFA World Cup, I’m A Celebrity or the Love Island Final through ITVX, so that's still an option for viewers choosing to watch online rather than via their TVs.

What's on ITVX? Does ITVX have exclusive content?

There are a number of programmes that will debut on ITVX first, before arriving on ITV's broadcast channels six to nine months later. So if you're wanting to watch things as soon as they release, ITVX is the place to be!

The Confessions of Frannie Langton is one of the shows premiering on ITVX. (Image credit: ITV)

ITV has confirmed some of the titles which will be launching on ITVX first, including adaptations of The Confessions of Frannie Langton and A Spy Among Friends, a Stephen Fry narrated series called A Year on Planet Earth, and David Tennant's latest drama Litvinenko.

Other ITVX exclusive content includes some great comedy, including a new series called Deep Fake using modern techniques to create hilarious celebrity set-ups, and a feature-length film finale for Plebs.

So whether you're after a hard-hitting drama or you just want to get lost in a documentary, these ITVX debuts will be arriving on the service later this year.