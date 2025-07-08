Grantchester axed after 11 seasons reveals ITV as star Robson Green thanks everyone who's gone on this 'incredible journey'

Grantchester will end after its 11th series, ITV has announced.

Grantchester, which first aired in 2014, has been one of the broadcaster's biggest shows, making a huge star of James Norton, who played the original vicar, Sidney Chambers, alongside Robson Green's Geordie Keating for the first four seasons.

Tom Brittney followed as Will Davenport until series nine, with Rishi Nair joining as Alphy Kottaram in series nine.

The original line-up (Image credit: ITV)

In the upcoming series, Robson returns as Geordie with Rishi Nair as Alphy, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Star Robson Green said: "From the very beginning, I have had the incredible fortune to be part of this extraordinary team of talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who have become more than colleagues. They have become family. I have made friendships forged through shared laughter, challenges, and triumphs.

"The bonds we've formed extend far beyond the camera lens, and I know that they will endure long after the final scene within the Grantchester world has been filmed.

"Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. Emma Kingsman Lloyd and Daisy Coulam....from that very first day you gave me the extraordinary opportunity to be part of this experience. It has been an honour to share in the magic of Grantchester, and I am forever grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that this journey has given me. I hope I made you proud.”

Robson has thanked everyone involved on the show (Image credit: ITV)

Daisy Coulam, writer, series creator and executive producer, added: "At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We’ve been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen. For over a decade now — cast and crew (many who’ve been there since the beginning) have met each Summer to film. And it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you to James Runcie for entrusting us with his characters. Thank you to the lovely people of real Grantchester. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the show in any way — big or small. I’ll miss you terribly.”

Teasing the plot of the final series, ITV says: "It’s the heady Summer of ’63, and Alphy is learning more about his past. He comes to realize that there is a whole other life he could have led, making him question who he is and what he believes in. He’s also continuing to get to know Meg, the Bishop’s daughter…

"Geordie, for once, is positively brimming with bonhomie! He’s learned to weather the storms of life and is enjoying a time of relative peace. Cathy’s happy now that CeCe’s Fashion Boutique is a success, and the kids are old enough to look after themselves! But then, out of the blue, the Chief Superintendent comes to Geordie with a beguiling offer. It could be a chance for Geordie to finally be in charge, but it could also mean an end of his crime solving days. And his crime solving partnership with Alphy…

"During a quiet period at the halfway house, Leonard finds himself with time on his hands, and a chance to take stock of his own life and whether he's doing enough with it. When one of Daniel’s neighbours becomes ill, Leonard is drawn into helping care for the neighbour’s son Raymond — and discovers a paternal side to himself he never knew he had."

It's not been revealed yet when the final series will air. Filming begins this month.