Home and Away spoilers: Is Harper going to move OUT?
Airs Thursday 9 October 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) is beginning to wonder if she made the right decision to move in with her ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for full listings)
The living arrangement is clearly for the sake of their baby son, Archie.
But otherwise, ex-couple Harper and Tane don't seem to have a whole lot to say to each other while living under the same roof.
Awkward!
While Tane discusses the situation with friends Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Levi Fowler (Tristan Fowler), Harper downloads to her sister, Dana (Ally Harris).
Will either Harper or Tane be the first to admit they have made a mistake?
After living together for a while, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) has started to notice that his girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), is a bit... MESSY!
How will Abigail react when Mali challenges her about trying to keep their living space clean?
MEANWHILE, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is certain there is more going on with John Palmer (Shane Withington) than he is letting on.
However, when Justin and his wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), try to include him in their plans, John suspects they are only do so out of sympathy...
Is John truly feeling lost without long-time friend Irene Roberts around?
