Home and Away spoilers: Bree gets STABBED!
Airs Friday 10 October 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) has an alarming encounter with a disturbed hospital patient on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Bart Ainsworth (Charlie Falkner) is brought into Northern Districts Hospital.
He is suspected of being on drugs due to his agitated behaviour.
After Bart acts inappropriately around nurse Jo Langham (Maddison Brown), Bree steps in to take charge.
She warns Bart that she will call the Police if he puts his hands on any other members of staff.
But when Bree attempts to medically treat restless Bart, he suddenly grabs a nearby scalpel and STABS her!
Bree slumps against the wall and realises she has started to bleed out...
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) has been busy cleaning-up after his messy girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto).
However, Mali is alarmed when Hailey discovers an heirloom necklace from her grandmother has gone missing!
Abigail's older sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) is due to wear the necklace on her upcoming wedding day...
Can Mali find the missing jewellery?
PLUS, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his ex-fiancee, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), need to find a solution to their awkward living arrangement.
Harper has an unexpected suggestion that would make living under the same roof a bit easier...
Tane's in for a SURPRISE when Harper encourages him to give dating Jo another chance!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and is co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.