Home and Away spoilers: Bree gets STABBED!

Hospital doctor Bree's life is on the line when she is attacked by a disturbed patient on Home and Away...

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) has an alarming encounter with a disturbed hospital patient on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Bart Ainsworth (Charlie Falkner) is brought into Northern Districts Hospital.



He is suspected of being on drugs due to his agitated behaviour.



After Bart acts inappropriately around nurse Jo Langham (Maddison Brown), Bree steps in to take charge.



She warns Bart that she will call the Police if he puts his hands on any other members of staff.



But when Bree attempts to medically treat restless Bart, he suddenly grabs a nearby scalpel and STABS her!



Bree slumps against the wall and realises she has started to bleed out...

Will Bree survive after being stabbed by a disturbed hospital patient on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dangerous patient Bart brings BIG trouble to the hospital on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) has been busy cleaning-up after his messy girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto).



However, Mali is alarmed when Hailey discovers an heirloom necklace from her grandmother has gone missing!



Abigail's older sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) is due to wear the necklace on her upcoming wedding day...



Can Mali find the missing jewellery?

PLUS, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his ex-fiancee, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), need to find a solution to their awkward living arrangement.



Harper has an unexpected suggestion that would make living under the same roof a bit easier...



Tane's in for a SURPRISE when Harper encourages him to give dating Jo another chance!

Harper encourages Tane to give romance with Jo another chance on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5