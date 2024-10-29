Only Murders in the Building season 5: everything we know about the comedy, mystery hit show

Charles (Steven Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) know that as soon as they solve one crime another dead body always seems to be just around the corner, and so do the fans. Sure enough, the Only Murders in the Building season 4 ending delivers on that promise to set up Only Murders in the Building season 5.

The Emmy-winning Hulu original series was greenlit for season 5 not long after season 4 premiered. Now that this most recent mystery was solved, it’s on to the next for our trio of podcasters. But whose murder are they trying to solve? Who will be joining Gomez, Martin and Short in the cast? And when will we get the new episodes?

We’ve compiled everything we know about Only Murders in the Building season 5 right here for you. (Warning, some SPOILERS ahead if you are not caught up with Only Murders in the Building season 4).

There is no release date for Only Murders in the Building season 5 right now. However, using our detective skills we can make a good educated guess.

Every season of Only Murders has premiered in the summer, with three out of the four premiering in late August and rolling into the fall. We’d expect that would be the goal again for season 5, so the likeliest timeline for new episodes is sometime in August 2025.

We’ll keep this post updated as any info regarding Only Murders in the Building’s season 5 premiere. In the meantime, you can rewatch or catch up with every episode of the show on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK (subscription required).

Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast

Of course, the main trio of Selena Gomez as Mabel, Steve Martin as Charles and Martin Short as Oliver are all going to be back to try and solve another crime in Only Murders season 5. These have been defining roles for the actors, as each have been nominated for Emmys for their performances.

There are plenty of other recurring characters in Only Murders that we hope are going to return, but at this time have not been confirmed. They include Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard, Jackie Hoffman as Uma, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams and Meryl Streep as Loretta, now Oliver’s wife (though the story sent her off to New Zealand for her show, so that could be a way of writing her out).

However we can pretty safely say one new character that is going to appear in Only Murders in the Building season 5: Tea Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio. We meet Sofia at the end of the season 4 finale, as she is looking to hire the OMITB team to find her missing husband, though it appears she may have some very dangerous connections. Leoni is best known for her own TV series Madame Secretary (in fact, her appearance in the Only Murders season 4 finale was her first credited appearance), but she has also appeared in Fun with Dick and Jane, Jurassic Park III and the original Bad Boys.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 plot

No official plot details have been confirmed for Only Murders in the Building season 5, but based on key information in the final moments of season 4 we have an idea of where the season may go.

As we mentioned above, Charles and Mabel are approached by Sofia Caccimelio to help find her missing husband, but the team refuses. Her husband, Nicky Caccimelio, was briefly mentioned in a news report in Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9, with it noting he was possibly involved with the mafia. Charles and Mabel refuse, saying they don’t do missing persons and that the case doesn’t have anything to do with the building, though Sofia says that it does and leaves her card.

The next day we find out that who the murder victim is going to be for next season: Arconia doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca), who Charles, Mabel and Oliver find in the courtyard fountain, his throat cut. Did Sofia or the mafia have Lester killed to send a message to our podcasters? Or is someone else responsible for Lester’s death. That appears to be the big questions needing answers in Only Murders in the Building season 5.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 trailer

We’re a good ways away from an Only Murders in the Building season 5 trailer, but when one does arrive online we’ll have it for you right here.