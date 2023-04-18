Drive-Away Dolls: release date, cast and everything we know about the Ethan Coen movie

Ethan Coen, one half of the Coen Brothers, is going solo with his new 2023 movie, Drive-Away Dolls, a comedy caper that has lined up an all-star cast.

The Coen brothers are an iconic Hollywood duo, but they've been working on their own stuff recently. Drive-Away Dolls marks the first narrative feature that Ethan has directed on his own, while in 2021 Joel Coen directed The Tragedy of MacBeth with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

A reason for the two going off on their own is because Ethan Coen had reportedly taken a break from movies (opens in new tab) in the late 2010s and early 2020s. So Drive-Away Dolls marks a return for the heralded filmmaker to the big screen.

Whether or not that means we may be getting another Coen brother movie at any time in the near future, is something we don't have any details on. But it is great that we're getting original work from both brothers, even if separate.

Let's take a lot at everything we know about Drive-Away Dolls.

Drive-Away Dolls is coming to movie theaters on September 22.

The fall release is sure to make it a movie awards prognosticators are going to keep an eye on. Plus there's a good chance that it could premiere at one of the major fall festivals.

Drive-Away Dolls plot

Here is the official synopsis for Drive-Away Dolls from Focus Features:

"This comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way."

Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke co-wrote the script. Coen and Cooke are married, with Cooke having previously worked as an editor on previous Coen brothers movies, including O Brother, Where Are Thou? and The Man Who Wasn't There, as well as other movies like The Notorious Bettie Page and Solitary Man.

Drive-Away Dolls cast

An enticing ensemble of actors are set to star in Drive-Away Dolls. Who is playing who has not been detailed, but the cast includes Margaret Qualley (Maid, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Geraldine Viswanathan (Miracle Workers, Blockers), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Lady Bird), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead, Candyman), Bill Camp (Boston Strangler, The Queen's Gambit) and Matt Damon (AIR, The Martian).

Drive-Away Dolls trailer

There is no trailer at this time for Drive-Away Dolls. When one becomes available, we will share it here.

Ethan Coen movies

Though not officially credited as a co-director until 2004's The Ladykillers, it is widely understood that Ethan and Joel Coen were a team from the get go, as they wrote and directed movies like Blood Simple, Barton Fink, Fargo, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, No Country for Old Men and A Serious Man. That collaboration has resulted in 15 Oscar nominations and four wins.

Here is a breakdown of all the feature movies that Ethan Coen has been involved with in his career: