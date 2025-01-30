Companion has been one of the buzzier early 2025 new movies because Warner Bros. kept as much about the movie as it could for a good while. But now the movie is playing and fans can finally see all that is in store with the Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher thriller when they watch Companion.

From the producers that were behind the fan-favorite horror movie Barbarian, Companion is a blend of sci-fi, psychological drama, thriller and dark comedy involving a controlling relationship between Quaid and Thatcher’s characters. We won’t go into more detail right here if you want to be surprised by what the movie has in store (though you can get more details below), but it’s worth mentioning that Companion is right at the head of the pack for best-reviewed movies of 2025 so far.

If all of that has you intrigued, find out everything you need to know about how to watch Companion right here.

How to watch Companion in movie theaters

Companion is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.

To find out exactly where Companion is playing near you, check out Fandango, where you can find all of the movie theaters where it is being shown in your area and available showtimes. You can also purchase your Companion tickets directly through Fandango.

For frequent moviegoers who may have a particular theater they like to visit, something you may want to look into are movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Not only will they show you if and when movies like Companion are playing at the theater, but they also can provide benefits like free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets and deals on concessions.

Is Companion streaming?

No, you cannot stream Companion right now, as the movie is only available in movie theaters.

There are no details available about Companion’s eventual streaming plans at this time. We can bet that it’ll first premiere via digital on-demand platforms to buy or rent, then eventually we imagine it will make its streaming platform debut on Max, as the movie is a Warner Bros. Picture.

We’ll update this page as Companion’s at-home viewing plans are shared.

What else to know about Companion

Written and directed by Drew Hancock, Companion is the feature debut for the filmmaker. The cast for Hancock’s movie includes the previously mentioned Quaid and Thatcher, as well as Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillen and Ruper Friend.

Again, Warner Bros. has been mum on official plot details, but what we can tell from the trailer is that Quaid’s character built some kind of android girlfriend (Thatcher) that he can control. However, she soon finds a way to break free and sets about causing havoc.

As noted, Companion has received some stellar reviews. What to Watch will have its own review on Friday, but general consensus for the movie as of publication has it “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 94%.

If you need any final convincing to go see Companion, check out the movie’s trailer right here: