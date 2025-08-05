As Weapons earns 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, Netflix has Zach Cregger’s other brilliant horror movie for just a few more weeks

The early word on Weapons is in, and the horror/thriller that stars Julia Garner and Josh Brolin and centers on the mysterious disappearance of a class of children is earning raves.

As of publication, Weapons has a perfect 100% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics who have seen the movie, including What to Watch’s sister site Games Radar and CinemaBlend, which describe the movie as a “twisted fairytale” and full of surprises that will rock movie fans. I see the movie this week and will have a review up before Weapons’ official release on August 8.

Another big part of the reviews is praise for Weapons director Zach Cregger, who is quickly rising up the ranks of acclaimed young filmmakers. That’s because not only is Weapons being lauded, but Cregger received similar acclaim for his debut feature, 2022’s Barbarian.

The great news for movie fans is that they can watch both movies this week, with 2025 new movie Weapons in theaters and Barbarian streaming on Netflix. But you might want to hurry if you’re eager to catch that double feature.

That’s because Barbarian is set to leave Netflix in the US at the end of August, with the movie’s final day streaming on the platform being Sunday, August 31.

Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgåd and Justin Long, and centers on the guests at an Airbnb house in a rundown Detroit neighborhood that hides some dark secrets. I won’t go any more into the movie’s plot because half the fun of it is the surprising places that Cregger takes the story.

I actually just caught up with Barbarian for the first time in anticipation of seeing Weapons, and the praise for Cregger as a unique new voice in horror is deserved. The movie is quite creepy to be sure, but it also has a dark sense of humor and a thoughtful idea over who the barbarian in the title truly refers to.

Right now, Barbarian is only streaming on Netflix (subscription required), and we don’t yet know if it is immediately going to be heading to another streaming service in September after it leaves Netflix (though the movie is and will remain available via digital on-demand platforms).

So if you want to watch Barbarian on Netflix before or after watching Weapons, then you need to make the time before the month is out.