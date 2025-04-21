Weapons: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Josh Brolin horror movie
Weapons is the latest from Barbarian director Zach Cregger.
The horror genre has been a great launching pad for directors, and that was the case for Zach Cregger, who made waves with his 2022 movie Barbarian. Now the filmmaker is back with his anticipated 2025 new movie, Weapons.
Of course, Cregger and studio Warner Bros. Pictures are keeping details about this movie — described as a horror, mystery, thriller — under wraps for the time being. But we have amassed what we can find about Weapons for anyone interested right here.
Read on below to get all the information you need about Weapons — when it’s coming out, who’s in it and more.
Weapons release date
Weapons releases exclusively in movie theaters on August 8 in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world. That puts it in the last few weeks of the summer blockbuster season.
Weapons cast
We don’t have any details on what characters the stars of Weapons are playing, but here is who is slated to be in the movie:
- Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two, Avengers: Endgame)
- Julia Garner (The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Ozark)
- Alden Ehrenreich (Cocaine Bear, Fair Play)
- Austin Abrams (Wolfs, Euphoria)
- Cary Christopher (An Almost Christmas Story, Days of Our Lives)
- Benedict Wong (3 Body Problem, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
- Amy Madigan (Antlers, Field of Dreams)
Weapons plot
Cregger, in addition to directing, wrote the original screenplay for Weapons. Here is the synopsis:
“When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”
Weapons trailer
All we have right now is a teaser trailer, just 44 seconds long that just teases this mysterious disappearance of the kids. Give it a watch below:
Zach Cregger movies
While Barbarian was the breakout movie for Zach Cregger as a director, he has a couple other credits to his name. His other movie directing credits are for Miss March (2009) and The Civil War on Drugs (2011). He also directed many episodes of the popular comedy shows The Whitest Kids You Know and Newsboyz.
Cregger has also worked as an actor. While that has included roles in many of the projects he has directed (including playing Everett in Barbarian), he has also appeared in the TV series Wrecked, About a Boy and Friends with Benefits.
Weapons behind the scenes
Warner Bros. is distributing the movie, while BoulderLight Pictures, New Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment are the production companies behind the movie.
Weapons' producers are Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules.
You can get a little more background on the movie from the website maybrookmissing.com, which also allows you to sign up for email notifications about the movie.
