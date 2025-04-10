Alex Garland has made some of the most intense movies of recent memory with the likes of Civil War and Men, but he may have outdone himself with Warfare. The collaboration with real-life veteran Ray Mendoza that seeks to give a realistic portrayal of soldiers' experiences in Iraq is now playing, but when and where can you watch Warfare?

Warfare is the latest movie from A24, which has already released some notable 2025 new movies. Warfare is one of their best reviewed movies of the year so far, and at 95 minutes it is billed as being a non-stop, intense experience for viewers.

If that has you intrigued, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Warfare right now.

How to watch Warfare in movie theaters

Warfare is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US; it arrives in UK movie theaters starting April 18. The movie is being shown on IMAX screens where available.

In order to find out what time and where Warfare is playing near you, you should check out Fandango. Available both online and as an app, Fandango will allow you to see all of the movie theaters in your area and what showtimes are available. When you find the one you want, you can purchase your Warfare movie ticket through Fandango.

If you have a favorite movie theater to go to, you should look into movie theater subscription and memberships. These programs, offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, allow moviegoers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Warfare streaming?

No, you cannot stream Warfare right now, the movie is only available in movie theaters.

We don’t have any confirmed details on Warfare’s at-home viewing plans right now, but we can make some strong educated guesses. First, whenever Warfare does debut at home it is expected to do so first via digital on-demand platforms, where you can buy or rent the movie.

As for its eventual premiere on a streaming service, while we don’t know the when, all expectations for where Warfare is going to be streaming is on Max, as all recent A24 movies have made their streaming debuts on the platform.

We’ll update this page when more information about Warfare’s streaming and at-home plans become available.

What else to know about Warfare

In addition to co-directing the movie, Garland and Mendoza also co-wrote the Warfare script. Here is the official synopsis:

“Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission gone wrong in insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare and brotherhood, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.”

An impressive cast of young actors have been assembled as the Warfare ensemble, with the movie starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga with Joseph Quinn and Charles Melton.

As far as the critical take on the movie, as of April 10, Warfare is "Fresh" with a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the Warfare trailer for a sneak peek at the intense movie: